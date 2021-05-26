TCU basketball is preparing for life without anchors RJ Nembhard, Kevin Samuel

TCU coach Jamie Dixon likes how his team is shaping up for next season. Courtesy of Big 12 Conference

TCU basketball is not expecting guard RJ Nembhard or center Kevin Samuel to return for their senior seasons in 2021-22.

The Horned Frogs are preparing for life without their two leaders from last season as both are “all-in” in pursuing their professional careers.

“We’ve operated the whole year that they were going to go and chase their professional dreams,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “We’re supporting them in that manner and look forward to that. We’re also looking forward to these 12 guys that we have on scholarship and we have one more available. We’ll see how that plays out.”

TCU has been active this offseason overhauling its roster. The Frogs went 12-14 last season, the first losing season in Dixon’s career.

Dixon quipped that last season re-emphasized the importance of practice. TCU missed a number of practices due to COVID-19 protocols.

“I’ve always appreciated practice but maybe I appreciate it a little bit more,” Dixon said, smiling.

The good news for Dixon is that he’ll have plenty of practices in June. He’ll be working with the USA Basketball U19 Team twice a day with one practice with his TCU players. The NCAA allows coaches to spend four hours a week during the summer with their teams, so the Frogs will practice one hour for four days a week.

“It’ll be a busy June, but excited about the opportunity to work with our guys and excited about the USA Basketball opportunity,” Dixon said.

As far as TCU, Dixon feels good about how the roster overhaul went this offseason.

Texas Tech transfer Micah Peavy was the headliner of the group, but he also likes the potential of players such as Texas A&M’s Emanuel Miller, UTA’s Shahada Wells and Western Carolina’s Xavier Cork.

TCU also landed the top-ranked JUCO big man in the country in Navarro College’s Souleymane Doumbia. Pair those incoming players with returners such as Mike Miles, Francisco Farabello, Chuck O’Bannon Jr. and Eddie Lampkin, and Dixon likes the potential of the team.

“We got older and made some great additions,” Dixon said. “They’re excited about being here. They’re excited about playing in the Big 12. We’re looking forward to getting to work here in June when it really starts up.”

As stated, TCU still has one additional scholarship remaining for next season. Dixon doesn’t have a clear picture on how he wants to use it as far as position but it’s good to have options in the current college basketball environment.

Players are entering the NCAA transfer portal at a record pace.

“We’re evaluating on how to use that scholarship,” Dixon said. “I don’t anticipate anything real soon on that, but we’re excited about the guys we’ve got coming in.”

For Nembhard and Samuel, it’s on to the next level.

Nembhard, a Keller High product, averaged 15.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4 assists last season. He ranked sixth in the Big 12 in scoring. Samuel, meanwhile, averaged 8.8 points and 7.8 rebounds a game.

“They’ve both been here for four years and played in the best conference in the country,” Dixon said. “The NBA and playing at the next level? There’s no set path. The way guys get to certain places you can never imagine, but the main thing is academically they’re in a great spot.

“Who knows what some teams are looking for, but we’re supporting them in their chase to be professional players.”