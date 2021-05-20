USA Basketball names TCU coach Jamie Dixon as coach of U19 Team; men’s golf advances

TCU coach Jamie Dixon was formally announced as the USA Basketball U19 coach on Thursday. AP

TCU men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon was formally named the 2021 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team head coach on Thursday. Dixon’s assistants will be Stanford coach Jerod Haase and Yale coach James Jones.

Dixon coached the team to a gold at the 2009 U19 World Cup, ending the USA’s 18-year drought between FIBA U19 World Cup titles.

“It’s an honor to be back coaching USA Basketball,” Dixon said. “I’m excited to work with two great coaches in Jerod Haase and James Jones as we assemble the best team possible to represent USA at the FIBA World Cup.”

Trials for the 12-member team will be held June 20-22 at TCU. The trials are expected to be closed to the media and public due to COVID-19 precautions.

TCU guard Mike Miles is among the players invited to the trials.

The 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup is scheduled to be held July 3-11 in Riga and Daugavpils, Latvia. Teams from 16 nations will compete — USA, Latvia, Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, France, Japan, Lithuania, Mali, Puerto Rico, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain and Turkey.

The U.S. won the 2019 tournament and has won four of the past six U19 golds since 2009 team.

The 2009 team that Dixon coached featured players such as Seth Curry, Gordon Hayward, Tyshawn Taylor and Klay Thompson.

Dixon just completed his fifth season at TCU. The Frogs are 96-71 under Dixon. For his coaching career, Dixon is 424-193. He spent 13 seasons as head coach at Pittsburgh before coming to TCU.

Golf advances

TCU men’s golf advanced to the NCAA Championship, finishing fifth Wednesday at the NCAA Regional at Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Florida. The top five teams advanced.

TCU will be making its 22nd NCAA Championship appearance. This year’s tournament will be at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona from May 28-June 2.

Jacob Skov Olesen led TCU at the regional, finishing tied for eighth with a score of 6-under par.