TCU to allow full capacity at outdoor events; masks won’t be needed at Colonial

Scenes like this one at Amon G. Carter Stadium will be back come football season as TCU has announced Wednesday that the school is immediately returning to full capacity for all outdoor events. Bob Booth

TCU is going to full capacity for outdoor events.

The school announced its decision on Wednesday, effective immediately. That means football games in the fall at Amon G. Carter Stadium will return to normal after a season with reduced-capacity crowds.

“Horned Frogs: we are so grateful for your patience over the past year,” TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati wrote in a social media post. “Welcome back to the FULL game day experience for all outdoor sports and venues effective immediately.”

TCU joins Baylor as Big 12 schools in the state that have announced plans to fully open up in recent days. Baylor announced its decision on Tuesday.

TCU athletics has lost an estimated $25 million during the COVID-19 pandemic, a source said. That number covers live gate losses from reduced capacity events as well as reduced TV distributions. The pandemic forced the Big 12 to cancel its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in 2020, as well as the NCAA to cancel March Madness that season.

Last fall saw reduced attendance numbers at football games followed by limited attendance for basketball and baseball games. Football games were reduced to approximately 25% capacity with attendance never getting higher than 12,500 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Basketball games at Schollmaier Arena were also limted to 25% as were baseball games at Lupton Stadium early on this season. Baseball games have steadily seen its capacity limits increase, including up to 50% last month.

The first event on TCU’s campus that could enjoy expanded capacity will be postseason baseball games at Lupton Stadium.

As of now, TCU is projected to host a NCAA Tournament regional with the date range from June 4-7. TCU is among 20 potential sites selected by the NCAA to host a regional. Only 16 of those sites will actually host games. The sites will be selected on May 30 with the bracket for the 2021 Division I Baseball Championship revealed Monday, May 31.

TCU could also host a super regional June 11-14.

As far as football, TCU has been hoping to return to full capacity in recent weeks. This announcement not only allows full attendance numbers but also opens up tailgating again.

TCU has become known for its atmosphere on football game days, particularly the pregame tailgating scene.

No masks at Colonial

Along with TCU, the PGA Tour announced an updated mask policy for individuals attending events including the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial next week (May 27-30). Masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated individuals, per CDC guidelines.

Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines; or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.

Unvaccinated individuals, per CDC guidelines, should wear a mask indoors at all times and outdoors when they cannot be socially distant.