TCU baseball increasing capacity to 50% for home games

TCU is opening up its baseball field, Lupton Stadium, to 50% capacity this weekend.
TCU baseball is increasing its capacity to 50%.

Athletic director Jeremiah Donati made the announcement on social media Wednesday, saying the increased capacity will be in effect for this weekend’s series against Kansas.

In a message to TCU fans, Donati wrote in part: “I am excited to inform you that we will move to 50% capacity for outdoor sporting events beginning this weekend vs. KU. Thank you for your patience as we continue to balance providing a safe atmosphere and preserving home field advantage.”

Capacity for baseball games had been limited to 35%, or approximately 1,300 fans, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Full capacity at Lupton Stadium is listed at 4,500 fans.

Even though the state of Texas is fully open and allowing 100% capacity, TCU is slowly building up its capacity limits at sporting events.

The TCU baseball team is 27-9 and ranked No. 8 in the country. The Frogs are riding a five-game winning streak going into the KU series. Game times for the KU series are set for 6:30 p.m. Friday; 4 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. Sunday.

After the KU series, TCU has nine more home games in May.

