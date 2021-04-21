Texas Tech slugger and brother of Rangers top prospect added to Bragan Award watch list

The Bobby Bragan Award added nine players to its watch list on Wednesday. Courtesy of Bobby Bragan Award

Texas Tech freshman slugger Jace Jung could join his brother Josh as a Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award winner.

Jace ranked among the most notable additions to the Fort Worth-based college baseball award on Wednesday. Going into this week, Jace was leading the country in home runs (15) and RBIs (50), and has a 1.369 OPS.

His brother Josh won the award in 2019 before becoming the Texas Rangers’ first-round pick that year.

Along with Jace, other additions to the watch list included East Carolina’s Connor Norby; San Diego State’s Jaden Fein; Tennessee’s Liam Spence; Notre Dame’s Niko Kavadas; Fairfield’s Justin Guerrera; Campbell’s Conner Denning; Old Dominion’s Carter Trice; and Arizona’s Jacob Berry.

The award’s watch list now has 58 players on it.

“The 2021 watch list was the strongest we have ever had and the addition of these players seriously ramps up the competition as the award continues to draw the best hitters nationally,” said Tracy Taylor, executive director of the Bragan Award. “Collectively the players on the BBCSA Watch List are among leaders in all major offensive stats.”

The Bragan Award, created by the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation, has became a national award in 2020. It’s based on performance at the plate, academics and personal integrity.

The award started in 2017 as an honor going to the top college hitter in Texas, with Texas Tech’s Hunter Hargrove and Dallas Baptist’s Devlin Granberg being the first two recipients. Jung won it in 2019. Nobody won it in 2020 as the college baseball season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.