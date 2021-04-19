TCU baseball shows grit, moves up to No. 8 in rankings following another Big 12 sweep

TCU baseball swept Oklahoma State last weekend. The Frogs are now ranked No. 8 in the country. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

TCU baseball trailed after five innings in every game against Oklahoma State last weekend. The Horned Frogs rallied to win every game, though, completing a three-game series sweep.

That performance pushed TCU (26-9) up to No. 8 in D1Baseball.com’s latest top 25 poll on Monday. The Frogs have swept three of their four Big 12 series this season (Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Baylor). TCU lost two of three at Texas Tech earlier this month.

TCU is back in action against UT Arlington (16-19) on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Lupton Stadium.

“A lot of back and forth,” TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle said of the OSU series. “We’re still a work in progress on the mound, but the highlight was really our offense and the grittiness of our players. They never panicked. They continued to have good at-bats.”

TCU trailed 5-4 going into the sixth inning on Friday, but ended up winning 9-8. Gene Wood had a three-run home run in the sixth, capitalizing on an error by Oklahoma State that allowed Zach Humphreys to reach base. Phillip Sikes and Tommy Sacco then contributed solo shots in the seventh.

On Saturday, the Frogs trailed 6-3 going into the sixth before rallying for an 8-7 victory. Hunter Wolfe had a two-run homer in the seventh to tie the game at 7-all and then delivered the game-winning hit with a single in the ninth. Wolfe was named the Big 12’s hitter of the week on Monday as he batted .500 in the OSU series.

TCU trailed once again Sunday, facing a 6-4 deficit after five innings. But the Frogs broke the game open with a seven-run eighth inning, highlighted by a grand slam by freshman Brayden Taylor.

Outside of the offense, Schlossnagle pointed to sophomore right-hander Marcelo Perez as a standout in the series. Perez threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief on Sunday, allowing TCU to overcome a shaky start by Johnny Ray (four runs allowed over 3 2/3 innings).

The other two weekend starters — Austin Krob on Friday and Russell Smith on Saturday — didn’t have their best days either. Krob allowed five runs over 4 2/3 innings, while Smith was charged with seven runs over six innings.

“We need more consistent good starts rather than consistent just OK starts,” Schlossnagle said. “We gave up 18 hits on Friday and still won the game. But if we’re going to win this conference and advance in the postseason, we have to pitch better against those teams. We did it against Baylor and Oklahoma, so we are capable of doing it.”

As far as Tuesday’s starter against UTA, that remained to be determined as of Monday morning, Schlossnagle said. Among the candidates include freshmen right-handers Jacob Meador and Cam Brown.

Soccer update

The TCU women’s soccer team earned the 4-seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament as the bracket was revealed on Monday.

The Frogs will have a bye in the first round and face the winner of the New Mexico-Navy game. A match date and time is to be determined. All games are being held in North Carolina.

The Frogs (11-1-1) won the Big 12 regular-season title in the fall. They are making their fifth straight tournament appearance.

Being a national seed wasn’t the only honor given to TCU’s soccer team. The Big 12 named junior Messiah Bright the conference’s offensive player of the week.

Bright had a goal and an assist in TCU’s victory over Notre Dame on Saturday.