Five takeaways from TCU football’s spring scrimmage

The TCU football team hosted its spring scrimmage on Saturday. TCU looked good against — who else? — TCU.

Coach Gary Patterson talked beforehand because, well, nothing that happened over TCU’s spring scrimmage was going to change his mind on what happened over the spring season.

For yours truly and fans it was the only glimpse of the football team we’ve seen since the regular-season finale against Louisiana Tech in December. It’s just one scrimmage so it’s hard to draw any definitive conclusions. But here’s five takeaways from it:

Duggan’s team

Junior quarterback Max Duggan is the unquestioned leader of the team. Patterson said that beforehand. Duggan proved that during the game, whether on the field or on the sidelines.

Duggan played two series and looked sharp. He didn’t lead the offense on a touchdown drive, but his decision-making was good and he was pretty accurate outside of a couple overthrows on deep balls.

On the sidelines, it was apparent that players gravitated toward Duggan.

D-line shines

If there was one unit that “won” the spring game, it was the defensive line.

Sophomore defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins had an impressive showing. So did senior DT Terrell Cooper, who stuffed running lanes during the hour-long scrimmage. Let’s not forget this position also has a standout returner in Corey Bethley, who did not participate in the spring scrimmage.

The interior depth is good, too, as Earl Barquet and Kenny Turnier had their moments and got good push on the second team.

OK, O-line?

TCU’s starting offensive line featured Obinna Eze at left tackle, Coy McMillon at left guard, Steve Avila at center, Wes Harris at right guard and Andrew Coker at left tackle.

Eze, a Memphis transfer, looked the part of a big-time left tackle and could become an upgrade over TJ Storment, who headed to Texas Tech this offseason. Coker also appears to have taken steps forward at right tackle.

As well as TCU’s interior D-line looked on Saturday, Eze and Coker held pass rushers Khari Coleman and Ochaun Mathis in check.

Secondary replacements

TCU lost a couple of standout safeties to the NFL Draft in Trevon Moehrig and Ar’Darius Washington. Replacing those voids remain a pressing question this offseason.

As far as the spring scrimmage is concerned, sophomore Bud Clark started at free safety, TJ Carter at weak safety and Nook Bradford at strong safety.

Clark and Bradford both made touchdown-saving breakups during the scrimmage on passes intended for Blair Conwright.

RB matters

Arguably the strongest position on TCU is the running back corps. The Frogs had the Big 12’s top-ranked rushing offense in 2020.

The headliner remains sophomore Zach Evans, who joined as a five-star recruit last year. Evans lived up to his billing during the spring game with a 75-yard TD run. However, Evans also had a fumble.

At the end of the day, Evans flashed more of his five-star hype than anything. Darwin Barlow, who rushed for the most yards and had the most carries of any back last season, also had strong runs.

The RB corps, it’s safe to say, remains a strength.