TCU’s Mike Miles invited to USA Basketball’s U19 training camp in Fort Worth next month

TCU guard Mike Miles has been invited to tryout for USA Basketball’s U19 team. The team is being coached by Jamie Dixon. Courtesy of Big 12

TCU freshman guard Mike Miles may add another uniform to his collection.

Miles has been invited to USA Basketball’s U19 training camp next month in Fort Worth and will have a chance to compete for a spot on the 2021 U19 FIBA World Cup Team.

TCU coach Jamie Dixon is expected to coach the team, a source said, but that has yet to be formally announced by USA Basketball. It’s unclear who Dixon may bring on as assistant coaches.

Dixon coached this team in 2009, leading the USA to a 9-0 record and gold medal victory in Auckland, New Zealand. It ended what had been an 18-year drought between FIBA U19 World Championships for the United States.

That team featured future NBA All-Stars such as Klay Thompson and Gordon Hayward.

This year’s training camp will be held in Fort Worth from June 17-28, although an exact location is to be determined. The FIBA World Cup will be held in Riga, Latvia, July 3-11.

Miles is coming off a standout freshman season for the Frogs, averaging 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He was one of just five freshmen in the country to average more than 13 points, three rebounds and three assists per game.

Miles, a Lancaster product, was named to the Big 12’s All-Freshman Team and earned All-Big 12 honorable mention.

The FIBA U19 World Cup features the world’s top 19-year-old and younger players and is conducted every other year. Past participants include 2020 NBA Draft lottery pick and former Iowa State star Tyrese Haliburton and projected No. 1 2021 NBA Draft pick and Arlington native Cade Cunningham.