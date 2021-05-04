TCU
TCU basketball to hire Texas A&M’s Jamie McNeilly as assistant coach
TCU men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon has found his next assistant.
Dixon and TCU are in the hiring process to bring Texas A&M assistant Jamie McNeilly on board, sources told the Star-Telegram on Tuesday. McNeilly will fill the role left by Ryan Miller, who departed for Creighton last week.
McNeilly, a Toronto native, has been a longtime assistant under A&M coach Buzz Williams. McNeilly was an assistant under Williams the last two seasons with the Aggies (2019-21) and the five seasons before that at Virginia Tech (2014-19). McNeilly worked under Williams at Marquette, too, from 2008-14.
Under Williams at Marquette, McNeilly also crossed paths with TCU assistant Tony Benford. Benford was on Williams’ staff from 2008-12. The relationship McNeilly has with Benford, a source said, was a driving force in bringing him in.
McNeilly joins a TCU program that has added a couple Texas A&M transfers this offseason. Forward Emanuel Miller and guard Cashius McNeilly — Jamie McNeilly’s nephew — have announced their intentions to join TCU in recent weeks.
TCU is coming off a 12-14 season in 2020-21, the first losing season in Dixon’s career.
