TCU basketball to hire Texas A&M’s Jamie McNeilly as assistant coach

In this file photo, Virginia Tech assistant Jamie McNeilly, left, coaches players during a game in December 2018. McNeilly, who has served as an assistant at Texas A&M the last two seasons, is joining the TCU staff under head coach Jamie Dixon. AP

TCU men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon has found his next assistant.

Dixon and TCU are in the hiring process to bring Texas A&M assistant Jamie McNeilly on board, sources told the Star-Telegram on Tuesday. McNeilly will fill the role left by Ryan Miller, who departed for Creighton last week.

McNeilly, a Toronto native, has been a longtime assistant under A&M coach Buzz Williams. McNeilly was an assistant under Williams the last two seasons with the Aggies (2019-21) and the five seasons before that at Virginia Tech (2014-19). McNeilly worked under Williams at Marquette, too, from 2008-14.

Under Williams at Marquette, McNeilly also crossed paths with TCU assistant Tony Benford. Benford was on Williams’ staff from 2008-12. The relationship McNeilly has with Benford, a source said, was a driving force in bringing him in.

McNeilly joins a TCU program that has added a couple Texas A&M transfers this offseason. Forward Emanuel Miller and guard Cashius McNeilly — Jamie McNeilly’s nephew — have announced their intentions to join TCU in recent weeks.

TCU is coming off a 12-14 season in 2020-21, the first losing season in Dixon’s career.