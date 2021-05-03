TCU baseball rises to its highest ranking since opening the 2018 season

Austin Henry (3), celebrating with teammates earlier this season, and TCU play host to Texas for a key Big 12 series this weekend at Lupton Stadium. Special to the Star-Telegram

TCU baseball is up to No. 3 in the latest D1Baseball.com poll.

That’s the highest ranking for the Frogs since opening the 2018 season as the third-best team in the country. The Frogs were ranked as high as No. 2 (week of April 24) during the 2017 season.

TCU (33-10, 15-3 Big 12) is leading the Big 12, fresh off a sweep at West Virginia over the weekend. TCU will host No. 6 Texas (35-11, 13-5) this weekend in a pivotal three-game series at Lupton Stadium. Texas is second in the Big 12 standings.

The Frogs were scheduled to play Incarnate Word on Tuesday, but that game has been canceled as TCU is in the midst of finals week.

The TCU-Texas series is among the most anticipated of the season. The Frogs have the nation’s leading offense in runs scored with 360. The Longhorns rank among the best pitching staffs in the country with a combined 2.97 ERA, one of seven teams in the county with a sub-3.00 ERA.

First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Top 10 teams

Here’s the top 10 going into this week according to D1Baseball.com

1. Arkansas

2. Vanderbilt

3. TCU

4. Mississippi State

5. Tennessee

6. Texas

7. Notre Dame

8. Texas Tech

9. Arizona

10. Florida