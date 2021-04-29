A trade for TCU basketball: Frogs bring in Texas A&M’s leading scorer as Fuller departs

Texas A&M forward Emanuel Miller (5) is joining TCU, he announced on social media Thursday. AP

The TCU men’s basketball team completed a de facto trade on Thursday.

The Frogs landed Texas A&M forward Emanuel Miller while seeing guard PJ Fuller enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Miller, who is listed at 6-foot-7, 208 pounds, announced his news on social media. He entered the portal a couple weeks ago and has found a home in Fort Worth. Miller was the Aggies’ leading scorer last season, averaging 16.2 points in 17 games.

Miller also led the SEC in field goal percentage (57.1%) and was second in rebounding per game (8.2). Miller, a Canadian, was a four-star prospect in the 2019 class.

Fuller, meanwhile, departs after two seasons with the Frogs. He averaged 5.8 points in 25 games, including 18 starts last season.

TCU has undergone a significant roster overhaul this offseason. The only returning players on the roster are Mike Miles, Eddie Lampkin, Chuck O’Bannon Jr. and Francisco Farabello. RJ Nembhard and Kevin Samuel could possibly return, but both are “all-in” on pursuing professional careers at this point.

Along with Miller, TCU has brought in other transfers in Micah Peavy (Texas Tech), Xavier Cork (Western Carolina), Shahada Wells (UT Arlington) and Maxwell Evans (Vanderbilt). The Frogs also have the top-ranked JUCO big man, Navarro College’s Souleymane Doumbia, joining the program.

TCU is coming off a 12-14 season, the first losing season in Jamie Dixon’s career.

In other TCU basketball news, Dixon is still searching for an assistant coach with Ryan Miller leaving for Creighton. There is no timetable for Dixon to make the hire, although it’s not expected to take long.