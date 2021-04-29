Former UNLV football coach to join TCU as volunteer assistant

Former UNLV coach Tony Sanchez is joining TCU as a volunteer assistant. AP Photo

TCU football is adding another former head coach to its staff.

Former UNLV coach Tony Sanchez is joining the program as a volunteer assistant, a source confirmed on Thursday. Initial reports suggesting Sanchez would be hired as a full-time analyst were inaccurate as he’ll be in a volunteer position.

It’s a similar role to what Tim Beck filled in 2020. Coach Gary Patterson then promoted Beck into a full-time analyst role this offseason once Kenny Hill was elevated from analyst to quarterbacks coach.

Sanchez, 47, spent five seasons as UNLV’s coach from 2015-19. He went 20-40 over those five years.

Prior to his UNLV stint, Sanchez was a successful high school coach at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas where he went 85-5 and won six state championships in six seasons (2009-14). Prior to that, he coached California High School in San Ramon, California. Among his first coaching stops was as wide receivers coach at Irvin High School in El Paso.

Sanchez played at New Mexico State in 1994-95.