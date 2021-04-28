Where will TCU players land in this year’s NFL Draft? One could be in the first round.

TCU safety Trevon Moehrig (7) could become the next first-round NFL draft pick produced by Gary Patterson’s program. Bob Booth

TCU football has never had three consecutive years with a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. That could change on Thursday night.

Trevon Moehrig is regarded as the top safety in the 2021 class by most experts and is projected as a first-round pick in a number of mock drafts. Some feel Moehrig could be the right fit for the Las Vegas Raiders as early as 17th overall, or possibly the Jacksonville Jaguars at 25th overall.

Of course, given the uncertainty of the draft, it’s also possible that Moehrig slips out of the first round and has to wait until Day 2 to hear his name called. No safety was taken during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

With that being said, though, the odds would seem to favor Moehrig landing in the first round. If he does, TCU would have three consecutive drafts with first-round picks. Defensive end L.J. Collier was a first-round pick in 2019 followed by Jalen Reagor and Jeff Gladney in 2020.

We project where TCU players will hear their names called this weekend.

Trevon Moehrig

Round 1: Ravens, 31st overall.

Comment: Baltimore added this pick by trading Orlando Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs. Moehrig is simply too talented to pass up if he reaches this point. Moehrig has all the traits to develop into a Pro Bowl-caliber free safety for the Ravens.

Ar’Darius Washington

Round 3: Browns, 91st overall

Comment: This is where ESPN’s NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has projected Washington to land. We won’t argue with that. The Browns have shown they aren’t afraid of taking undersized players as they used the 2018 top overall pick on Baker Mayfield, who was shorter than most teams prefer for the quarterback position. The same can be said for Washington, who is 5-foot-8. But Washington has shown play-making abilities throughout his college career.

Garret Wallow

Round 4: Cowboys, 138th overall

Comment: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear that he’s a fan of TCU coach Gary Patterson during a pre-draft interview with Moehrig. But, instead of Moehrig, the Cowboys walk away from this draft with one of TCU’s best linebackers under Patterson. Wallow would provide depth at the position as well as a special teams weapon.

Pro Wells

Round 7: Eagles, 240th overall

Comment: Wells is not a finished product by any means but the Eagles have familiarity with the program after drafting Reagor in 2020. Wells has the upside to justify a late-round pick here.

Artayvious Lynn

Round 7: Saints, 255th overall

Comment: Lynn is an older prospect but fits the mold of a blocking tight end in today’s game. Saints coach Sean Payton was on hand at TCU’s pro day and Lynn tested better than most expected. Why not take a flier on Lynn at this point in the draft?