Jamie Dixon loses top assistant to Creighton. How TCU basketball plans to fill void

TCU men’s basketball assistant Ryan Miller is leaving to join the staff at Creighton. TCU Athletics

TCU men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon is losing his right-hand man.

Assistant head coach Ryan Miller has accepted a job at Creighton where he’ll join Greg McDermott’s staff. Miller is the only assistant who has been with Dixon the entire time since he took over TCU’s program in 2016.

Miller was an assistant coach his first two seasons before serving as assistant head coach the last three seasons. Among the players Miller helped bring in included Desmond Bane, the program’s all-time leader in wins and third-most points, and Jaylen Fisher, who led all Big 12 freshmen in assists and 3-pointers in 2016-17.

Dixon sounded excited about the opportunity for Miller. Miller will be able to return closer to his hometown of Mitchell, South Dakota, which is about three-and-a-half hours north of Omaha, and he’ll be able to coach his nephew Mason Miller. Mason Miller, a four-star recruit in the 2021 class, is the son of longtime NBA player Mike Miller, Ryan Miller’s brother.

As far as Dixon and TCU, a search for Miller’s replacement is already underway. Dixon is expected to make an outside hire for the position.

Dixon is expected to target candidates with high-major and international recruiting experience, possibly even a former head coach. There is no timeline for the hire to be made.

TCU is coming off a 12-14 season, the first losing season in Dixon’s career.