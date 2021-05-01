TCU tight end Pro Wells to sign with Cincinnati Bengals as undrafted free agent

TCU tight end Pro Wells runs through drills at the school’s 2021 pro day. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

TCU tight end Pro Wells is heading to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wells told the Star-Telegram that he’d be signing with the Bengals shortly after going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft that concluded Saturday.

Wells will join an offense led by 2019 Heisman Trophy and Davey O’Brien Award winner Joe Burrow. Wells is an intriguing tight end prospect at the next level as he comes from a basketball background. Wells didn’t start playing football until his senior year in high school.

He measured in at 6-foot-3 3/8 inches, 249 pounds at TCU’s pro day and possesses traits for a league that is trending toward more hybrid tight ends. Wells fits that bill as he lined up in the slot multiple times for the Frogs and took advantage of his limited targets.

Wells finished last season with 13 catches for 195 yards and three touchdowns. He had five TD receptions in 2019.

Wells acknowledged following his pro day that he is still a raw prospect by most regards, given his basketball background. The basketball background helps in certain aspects such as knowing how to box out a defender in a jump-ball situation. However, there is still room to grow when it comes to fundamentals and techniques ranging from blocking to route running.

“My whole game is raw,” Wells said. “There’s a lot that I’ve got to learn. I’ve been working on raw talent and it’s got me to this point. Now I need to fine-tune my technique and just be open ears and come in and learn everything that I need to.”

He’ll get that opportunity with the Bengals.