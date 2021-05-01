Houston Texans select TCU LB Garret Wallow in fifth round of NFL Draft

TCU linebacker Garret Wallow had a solid day testing at the school’s 2021 pro day. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

One of TCU football’s top linebackers under Gary Patterson is headed to the Houston Texans.

Garret Wallow heard his named called in the fifth round in this year’s NFL Draft Saturday afternoon. Wallow is the second Frog taken in the draft, joining safety Trevon Moehrig, who was selected in the second round and 43rd overall by the Las Vegas Raiders Friday night.

The Texans have drafted TCU players consecutive years as defensive tackle Ross Blacklock headed there as a second-round pick in 2020.

Wallow, who measured in at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds during TCU’s pro day, is coming off a standout season in 2020. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors with 90 tackles, including nine tackles for loss and three sacks. He also had five QB hits and three forced fumbles.

Wallow finished with 295 tackles in his career, the fourth most among defenders in the Patterson era. Wallow made 29 career starts and recorded double-digit tackles in six of his final eight games.

That’s a pretty impressive career considering Wallow joined TCU as a safety prospect before transitioning to linebacker. Wallow was a three-star prospect coming out of John Curtis Christian School in New Orleans.

Other Frogs who could be drafted this weekend include safety Ar’Darius Washington and tight ends Pro Wells and Artayvious Lynn.