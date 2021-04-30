TCU’s Trevon Moehrig falls to the Las Vegas Raiders in second round of NFL Draft

TCU safety Trevon Moehrig (7) tracks a receiver across the field during the second half of a NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. TCU defeated Louisiana Tech 52-10. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

TCU safety Trevon Moehrig is taking his talents to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders traded up to the 43rd overall pick to select Moehrig during the NFL Draft’s second round on Friday night. Moehrig is expected to make an immediate impact in the Raiders’ secondary as well as possibly becoming a special-teams ace.

The moment @TheReal_Tre7 become a Raider ️ pic.twitter.com/oqZQAeTG82 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 1, 2021

The Raiders were originally set to pick at No. 48, but traded that and pick No. 121 to the San Francisco 49ers for Nos. 43 and 230.

Moehrig was viewed by many as the top safety in the 2021 class with a few mock drafts having him landing with the Raiders at 17th overall on Thursday night. But no safeties were taken in the first round for the second straight year.

Moehrig didn’t end up being the first safety taken on Day 2, either. That distinction belonged to Oregon’s Jevon Holland, who went 36th overall to the Miami Dolphins. Then UCF’s Richie Grant went 40th overall to the Atlanta Falcons. Finally, Moehrig heard his name with the 43rd overall pick.

Moehrig might’ve fallen some due to a back issue he mentioned following TCU’s pro day, but Moehrig told reporters who cover the Raiders that his back is 100% and not an issue.

As far as the Big 12 is concerned, Day 2 was better than Day 1 when the league was shut out in the first round. Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins was taken by the Chicago Bears with the 39th overall pick followed by Moehrig. Texas offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi was also a second-round selection, going to the Washington Football Team at 51st overall.

Moehrig was named the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award winner for 2020, becoming the first player in TCU history to win the award given to the nation’s top defensive back. He started all 10 games, finishing with the third-most tackles (47) on the team. He had two interceptions and nine pass breakups, earning All-Big 12 first-team honors for the second consecutive season.

Moehrig also earned All-America honors from multiple outlets, including the Sporting News, The Associated Press and ESPN.

Moehrig, who was a four-star prospect coming out of Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch, had a breakout 2019 season as he was the highest-graded safety in the country by Pro Football Focus. He allowed just two of 17 contested targets to be caught in 2019, per PFF, and finished with four interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

Moehrig has been a part of nine takeaways (six interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery) over the last two seasons, which is tied for second nationally.

TCU could have four more players drafted this weekend. Linebacker Garret Wallow and safety Ar’Darius Washington are expected to hear their names called. Tight ends Pro Wells and Artayvious Lynn could be late-round options as well.