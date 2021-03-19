Top safety prospect Trevon Moehrig battled through a sore back at TCU’s pro day

TCU’s Trevon Moehrig is viewed as a possible first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Bob Booth

TCU free safety Trevon Moehrig revealed that a back strain prevented him from going 100% at his pro day on Friday. That’s why Moehrig was slightly disappointed with some of his testing times, particularly a 4.5-second 40-yard dash.

“Not to say 4.5 is a bad time but I’ve been faster especially when my back was 100%,” Moehrig said. “Today it was 80-85%. I think my times were good and I’d like to show them that.”

Moehrig described the back injury as minor and does not expect it to be too serious going forward.

Moehrig also reportedly had a 33-inch vertical and a 4.19-second 20-yard shuttle. The 40-yard time included a 10-yard split of 1.59 seconds and a 20-yard split of 2.57 seconds.

The target test results for safeties, according to Hall of Fame executive Gil Brandt, is a 4.6-second 40-yard dash with a 1.65-second 10-yard split and a 2.60-second 20-yard split. The target result for the vertical jump is 36 inches and the 20-yard shuttle is 4.05 seconds.

When you watch the NFL combine workouts this week, keep this chart handy. These are my target test results for each position and event. pic.twitter.com/w3yzY8PcGF — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) February 25, 2019

So Moehrig posted better times in most of those categories but felt he could have made a stronger impression. At the end of the day, he’s still viewed as arguably the top safety prospect in the 2021 class.

A number of mock drafts have Moehrig being taken in the first round, although no safeties were taken in the first round of the 2020 draft.

Asked if he solidified himself as the top safety, Moehrig said: “I’ll let the people decide that. I just want to go out there and play and have fun.”

All 32 teams were represented at TCU’s pro day with Moehrig serving as the biggest name. Among the notable NFL brass on hand were head coaches Matt Rhule (Carolina Panthers) and Sean Payton (New Orleans) as well as Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.

Moehrig described most of the conversations he’s had with NFL teams centering on his versatility.

“They’ve said they use their safeties in multiple roles so if you can come here and be versatile that will help even more,” he said. “They think I can fit in and play anywhere they need me. That’s been kind of the talk right now. They’ve just said anywhere on the field I need to be. I think all of my interviews with different teams have been good.”

Moehrig is coming off a season in which he won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back. He started all 10 games, finishing with the third-most tackles (47) on the Frogs. He had two interceptions and nine pass breakups, earning All-Big 12 first-team honors for the second consecutive season.

Moehrig had a breakout 2019 season as he was the highest-graded safety in the country by Pro Football Focus. He allowed just two of 17 contested targets to be caught in 2019, per PFF, and finished with four interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

Moehrig has been a part of nine takeaways (six interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery) over the last two seasons, which is tied for second nationally.

TCU coach Gary Patterson raved about what Moehrig brings on and off the field.

“No. 1, I think of him even more of a person than I do as a player. A great team leader,” Patterson said. “I’d take a 1,000 Tre Moehrigs. He’s very talented, plus he’s a hard worker. He can play through being beat up a little bit, all of those types of things that you’re going to have to do at the next level with a 53-man roster. Those are all positives.

“Mom’s great. Grandma’s great. Everybody’s great. You wish you could recruit everybody like him.”

The NFL draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.