The Big 12 has been shut out of the NFL Draft’s first round for the first time

The Big 12 didn’t have a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. That marked a first for the conference. AP

The Big 12 made league history on Thursday night. For the wrong reasons.

Since the league formed in 1996, it has produced a first-round pick in the NFL Draft every year. That didn’t happen in 2021, though. The Big 12 had the dubious distinction of being the only Power Five conference without a first-round selection, and is the first power conference not to have a first-round pick since the Big East in 2006.

The Big 12 had candidates.

TCU safety Trevon Moehrig is regarded as the top safety prospect in the 2021 class, but slipped through the opening round. No safeties were taken in the first round of the 2020 draft, either.

Other possible first-round talents included Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins and Texas offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi. Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey and Texas edge rusher Joseph Ossai were fringe first-round prospects.

But none of them realized their NFL dreams on Thursday.

The Big 12 shouldn’t have to wait too long to hear one of its players called on Day 2 on Friday. Still, this is not a banner day for the conference.

As far as TCU is concerned, the school hoped to make program history in its own right with a third consecutive year with a first-round pick. TCU produced first-round picks the previous two years with defensive end L.J. Collier (Seattle Seahawks) in 2019, and Jalen Reagor (Philadelphia Eagles) and Jeff Gladney (Minnesota Vikings) in 2020.

Moehrig didn’t join that list but, as stated, shouldn’t have to wait long to hear his name called in the second round.

Moehrig was named the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award winner for 2020, becoming the first player in TCU history to win the award given to the nation’s top defensive back. He started all 10 games, finishing with the third-most tackles (47) on the team. He had two interceptions and nine pass breakups, earning All-Big 12 first-team honors for the second consecutive season.

Moehrig also earned All-America honors from multiple outlets, including the Sporting News, The Associated Press and ESPN.

TCU could have five players drafted this weekend. Along with Moehrig, linebacker Garret Wallow and safety Ar’Darius Washington are expected to hear their names called. Tight ends Pro Wells and Artayvious Lynn could be late-round options as well.