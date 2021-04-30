TCU basketball lands another Texas A&M transfer

TCU coach Jamie Dixon is adding two Texas A&M transfers to his roster. Courtesy of Big 12 Conference

TCU basketball continues to overhaul its roster this offseason.

The latest addition is Texas A&M transfer Cashius McNeilly, who announced his intentions to join the Horned Frogs on Friday.

McNeilly posted on Twitter that he was committed to TCU, writing: “Since dreaming wasn’t enough we had to chase it” with a couple photos of him in a Frogs uniform.

Since dreaming wasn’t enough we had to chase it pic.twitter.com/ttj0gwaiGQ — Cashius McNeilly (@cmcneilly13) April 30, 2021

McNeilly, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, is the second Texas A&M transfer to announce his intentions to join TCU in as many days. Forward Emanuel Miller committed to TCU on Thursday. Miller was the Aggies’ leading scorer last season.

McNeilly never saw game action with A&M. He took a medical redshirt as a freshman in 2019-20 and then opted out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns. McNeilly was rated by 247Sports as a four-star prospect in the 2019 class coming out of high school.

McNeilly is known for his shooting ability.

By adding McNeilly, it would appear that TCU expects at least RJ Nembhard and/or Kevin Samuel to pursue a professional career. Coach Jamie Dixon recently described Nembhard and Samuel as being “all-in” in going pro.

But, if Nembhard and Samuel both returned for senior seasons, TCU would not have one of 13 scholarships available for McNeilly. However, the scholarship situation should take care of itself before the fall semester, according to a source.

As of now, TCU has four returners in Mike Miles, Eddie Lampkin, Chuck O’Bannon Jr. and Francisco Farabello. They’ve added seven transfers in McNeilly, Miller, Micah Peavy (Texas Tech), Xavier Cork (Western Carolina), Shahada Wells (UT Arlington), Damion Baugh (Memphis) and Maxwell Evans (Vanderbilt). The Frogs also have the top-ranked JUCO big man, Navarro College’s Souleymane Doumbia, joining the program.

Those would account for 12 of 13 scholarship players, excluding Nembhard and Samuel.

TCU is coming off a 12-14 season, the first losing season in Dixon’s career.