Ryan Palmer on Colonial: ‘It’s the most special event I play every year’

Ryan Palmer has played in six Masters at Augusta National. He’s played a British Open at the Old Course at St Andrews. In his career, he’s played in 32 major championships and counting.

But as far as Palmer is concerned, it’s hard to top Colonial week. The Colleyville resident is a member at the club and the Charles Schwab Challenge is an event that is always circled on his calendar.

“It’s the No. 1 event on my mind,” Palmer said. “Obviously you’ve got the four majors but this is the one tournament I look forward to the most. Being a member and living 20 minutes away, it’s definitely the most special event I play every year. I’m excited to get back. It’s going to be nice to play Colonial again with fans and I think everyone is in for a great event.”

Palmer had the honor of restarting the PGA Tour season at Colonial last June following a 91-day break early on in the COVID-19 pandemic. It was an earlier-than-normal tee time for Palmer, but one of the more memorable moments in his career.

“It was a very special honor for the PGA Tour to ask me to hit the first shot in the return to golf,” Palmer said. “I didn’t hesitate when they asked. I said, ‘No doubt, I’d love to be that first shot.’ To be a member of Colonial and to have the Charles Schwab Challenge kick off the return to golf, it’s a very special moment for me for sure.”

Palmer would love to add another memory by winning Colonial’s signature plaid jacket. This is a course he feels comfortable on and knows as well as any player in the field.

Palmer has played in every Colonial since 2004, finishing in the top six four times. His best finish is a tie for third in 2016. That’s the year another North Texas local, Jordan Spieth, pulled away to win by three shots.

Palmer has no doubt about his ability to win the tournament one of these years. Palmer, 44, is ranked No. 33 in the world and has seen other “older” players win recently on tour such as Stewart Cink, Brian Gay and most recently Phil Mickelson at last week’s PGA Championship.

Why not Palmer at Colonial?

“I’ve played the course plenty, let’s put it that way,” said Palmer, who has won four PGA Tour events in his career. “I know how certain holes play, certain holes play shorter than others. I know how to attack each hole in every wind. I’ve played every pin placement, every wind, so nothing will surprise me when I get out there. It’s a matter of me getting out of the way and not pressuring myself to play well.

“I always feel like I can win each and every year, it just hasn’t happened yet. I’m excited for it. I love where my game is at.”

Palmer had made 16 consecutive cuts before missing the cut at the PGA Championship. His best finish this season is a runner-up at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January.

But he’s confident another PGA Tour victory is out there for him.

“It’s been a great year so far,” Palmer said. “I ran into a tough golf course last week, broke my cut streak which was bound to happen. Other than that, it’s probably a blessing to get three days of rest this weekend. I think I’m coming in more fresh than if I would’ve if I made the cut at the PGA.

“My mind, my body, I’m excited with where I’m at. Now it’s just a matter of executing.”