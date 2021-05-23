Lefty is coming: PGA Champ Phil Mickelson reaffirms plans to play Colonial this week

Phil Mickelson, celebrating his victory Sunday at the PGA Championship in Kiawah Island, S.C., is heading to Fort Worth for this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial. AP

Golf’s hottest star is coming to Fort Worth this week.

Phil Mickelson, who became the oldest golfer to win a major championship by winning the PGA Championship on Sunday, confirmed in a TV interview afterward that he plans to keep his commitment to play in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

“I’m going to play next week at Colonial,” Mickelson told the Golf Channel. “I’m going to go home for a couple of days, play next week at Colonial and then I’m going to take two weeks off prior to the U.S. Open and spend a lot of time at Torrey.”

Mickelson, 50, made the comment when asked about chasing the career grand slam. He’s won every major except the U.S. Open, finishing runner-up six times. This year’s U.S. Open is at Torrey Pines in San Diego from June 17-20.

So the Colonial will be Mickelson’s final event before the next major championship. The Colonial will run Thursday through Sunday.

Mickelson has won the Colonial twice in his career (2000, 2008). He’s played the event only three times since his 2008 victory, missing the cut in 2010 and 2020 and finishing tied for 29th in 2017.

Along with Mickelson, the field also includes 10 of the top 25 players in the world. Among the highest-ranked are Justin Thomas (No. 2), Collin Morikawa (6), Patrick Reed (8), Tony Finau (14) and defending champion Daniel Berger (16).

Tickets are available starting at $175 per day. The tournament is offering only premium all-inclusive tickets as it limits attendance due to COVID-19 protocols.