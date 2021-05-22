Late meltdown prevents TCU baseball from winning Big 12 championship outright

TCU baseball lost two of three at Kansas State as the Frogs failed to clinch the Big 12 regular-season title outright. TCU Athletics

TCU baseball will have to share the 2021 Big 12 regular-season title with Texas.

The Horned Frogs had a meltdown on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas, blowing a four-run lead in the ninth inning and losing 11-8 on a walk-off home run by Kansas State’s Chris Ceballos.

TCU will now be the 2-seed at next week’s Big 12 tournament in Oklahoma City. Texas won the regular-season series against TCU, and the Longhorns were well on their way to defeating West Virginia on Saturday in Austin.

The Frogs (36-16, 17-7 Big 12) enter the postseason reeling, losing their last three three-game series to Texas, Louisiana Monroe and now K-State.

TCU only has itself to blame for the latest loss.

The Frogs got off to a strong start offensively. Porter Brown opened the game with a leadoff home run and Phillip Sikes added a two-run home run later in what was a four-run first inning.

But the 4-0 lead didn’t last long.

K-State scored four runs of its own in the bottom of the first. TCU starter Johnny Ray struggled, giving up a solo homer to K-State’s first batter Cameron Thompson.

Ray then gave up a single, another home run and a single before exiting without recording an out. Charles King entered in relief and delivered eight scoreless innings.

King was dominant, retiring 10 consecutive batters at one point. He finished with nine strikeouts and no walks.

As King quieted K-State’s offense, TCU slowly built what felt like a comfortable lead.

The Frogs took a 5-4 lead with one run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Brown. They cushioned their lead to 7-4 with two runs in the seventh on a double by Zach Humphreys and a RBI groundout by Hunter Wolfe.

TCU added one more run in the ninth on an RBI single by Brayden Taylor.

Leading 8-4 and with the normally reliable Haylen Green entering to close it out, TCU seemed destined to win the outright championship. But K-State spoiled those plans.

The Wildcats had five straight one-out hits, including run-scoring doubles by Thompson and Terrence Spurlin. Then Dylan Phillips brought in the game-tying run on a single.

TCU stuck with Green to try and force extra innings, but K-State ended the game on a three-run homer by Ceballos. The seven runs given up by Green were more than double his previous high this season (three vs. Sam Houston State on March 7).

At the end of the day, TCU will still go down as Big 12 co-champions. The Frogs also won Big 12 regular-season championships in 2015 (outright) and 2017 (shared with Texas Tech). Both of those seasons saw TCU advance to the College World Series.

Continuing that CWS trend doesn’t seem promising given TCU’s play of late, but maybe it’ll find something within the next week.

TCU will play its first game of the Big 12 tournament at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.