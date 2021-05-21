TCU baseball downs K-State to clinch share of Big 12 regular-season title

TCU baseball won at least a share of the 2021 Big 12 regular-season title on Friday night. The Frogs were champions in 2015 and 2017 too. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

TCU baseball has won another Big 12 title.

The Horned Frogs clinched at least a share of the conference’s regular-season championship with an 8-6 victory at Kansas State on Friday night in Manhattan. It’s the program’s third regular-season championship since joining the Big 12 in 2012.

The Frogs also won titles in 2015 and 2017. The 2015 title was an outright championship, while the 2017 title was shared with Texas Tech. The Frogs advanced to the College World Series both of those seasons.

TCU (36-15, 17-6 Big 12) has a one-game lead on Texas (39-13, 16-7 Big 12) going into the regular-season finale on Saturday. TCU can win the title outright and clinch the 1-seed for next week’s conference tournament with a victory over K-State on Saturday. First-pitch is set for 4 p.m. at Tointon Family Stadium.

However, if TCU loses and Texas wins, UT would be the 1-seed for the Big 12 tournament. Texas won the regular-season series against TCU 2-1 earlier this month. Texas is hosting West Virginia for the final game of its three-game series on Saturday.

TCU entered Friday’s game reeling, losing five of its last seven including the opener to K-State 4-2 on Thursday night.

But the Frogs responded Friday.

TCU jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning, highlighted by an RBI double by shortstop Tommy Sacco. The Frogs made it 5-0 in the fifth on a RBI single by Conner Shepherd.

K-State pulled to within 5-2 in the bottom of the fifth, but TCU made it an 8-2 game on a three-run home run by Porter Brown in the sixth. It was Brown’s second homer of the season.

The Wildcats scored a single run in the bottom of the sixth and then made it interesting by scoring three runs in the seventh to pull within 8-6.

The Frogs prevailed, courtesy of a strong relief outing by left-hander Haylen Green. Green retired the final five batters to secure a share of the title.

Green entered with two on and one out in the eighth, but ended that threat by getting a fielder’s choice groundout and strikeout. He then worked a perfect ninth inning.

TCU starter Austin Krob allowed two runs on five hits with four walks and six strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.