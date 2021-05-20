Sergio Garcia returning to Colonial on 20th anniversary of first win; Lefty coming too

Sergio Garcia won his first PGA Tour event at the 2001 Colonial. Special to the Star-Telegram

Charles Schwab Challenge tournament director Michael Tothe received a pleasant surprise a few days ago.

Sergio Garcia’s agent texted to inform that Garcia planned to play in this year’s event at Colonial, May 27-30. It just so happens to be the 20th anniversary of Garcia’s victory in 2001, his first of what is now 11 PGA Tour victories.

“His agent texted me that Sergio wanted to come play and I’m like, ‘Great. Let’s sign him up,’” Tothe said. “I love it. He’s obviously a good name for the tournament. He can win here, he’s won here before, so it’s great having him. And it’s his 20th anniversary of his first win here.”

Garcia won the 2001 tournament with a score of 13 under 267. He rallied from a five shot deficit going into the final round by firing a 7-under 63 to defeat Phil Mickelson and Brian Gay by two shots.

Garcia played the event the next four years, missing the cut three times (2002, 2003, 2005) and finishing tied for 35th in 2004. Garcia hasn’t been a regular at Colonial since, playing four times in the last 15 years.

He missed the cut at last year’s tournament as Colonial was the first event back from the PGA Tour’s COVID-19 break. Garcia finished tied for 12th in his previous start in 2017.

Garcia, 41, is a part-time Texas resident. He and his wife Angela have a home in Austin, so Colonial is an easier trip these days.

Garcia, who won his only major championship at the 2017 Masters, has a track record of success in DFW. He also has two victories at the AT&T Byron Nelson in 2004 and 2016.

Hello, Lefty

Phil Mickelson is another headliner for this year’s tournament.

The golfer known as “Lefty” committed on Thursday. Mickelson is a two-time winner at Colonial (2000, 2008). He missed the cut at Colonial last year.

The 50-year-old Mickelson has 44 career victories on the PGA Tour, including five major championships. Just like Garcia, Mickelson has completed the “DFW slam” by winning the Colonial and Nelson (1996).

Another top 10 player in mix

Along with Garcia and Mickelson, another notable addition into Colonial’s field is Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion. Reed is currently ranked No. 8 in the world, giving the tournament three players in the top 10.

Along with Reed, No. 2-ranked Justin Thomas and No. 6-ranked Collin Morikawa are also expected to play. Reed finished tied for seventh at last year’s tournament. He has made the cut in all four of his Colonial appearances.

Briefly

▪ Texas A&M product Cameron Champ has also joined the commitment list of late. Champ will be making his third consecutive apperaance, finishing tied for 58th in 2019 and tied for 14th in 2020.

▪ Commitments become official at 5 p.m. Friday