TCU backup linebacker Dylan Jordan entering the NCAA transfer portal

TCU sophomore linebacker Dylan Jordan is entering the NCAA transfer portal. TCU football

TCU linebacker Dylan Jordan is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Jordan announced the news on his social media account Monday. Jordan is the second scholarship defensive player to enter the portal, joining former safety Atanza Vongor. Vongor recently committed to Colorado.

Officially entering my name in the transfer portal... my dm’s will be open... no interviews #L1V9 — Dylan Jordan (@thedylanjordan_) May 17, 2021

Jordan, a sophomore, was a backup middle linebacker behind Dee Winters last season. He played primarily on special teams, registering one tackle on the season. He appeared in all 10 games for the Frogs.

Jordan, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 197 pounds, likely would have had a similar role this season with Winters returning from a breakout season. Jamoi Hodge and Wyatt Harris are the top candidates to start opposite of Winters. The Frogs also just added another high-profile player to the linebacker corps in Texas A&M transfer Shadrach Banks.

Jordan made headlines last August when he shared an incident that occurred in practice with coach Gary Patterson. Patterson told Jordan to stop saying the N-word in team meetings before repeating the slur to emphasize his point.

Patterson apologized for the incident publicly and the issue was resolved internally.

Jordan, a four-star prospect coming out of Pittsburg (Kansas) High School in 2019, will finish his TCU career playing in 12 games with one career tackle. He played in two games as a true freshman in 2019, preserving his redshirt.

Along with TCU, other schools interested in Jordan coming out of high school included Nebraska, Auburn and Utah.

TCU is scheduled to open the 2021 season against Duquesne on Sept. 4 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.