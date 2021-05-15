TCU lands Texas A&M transfer who will transition from wide receiver to linebacker

TCU head coach Gary Patterson landed a Texas A&M transfer this weekend. Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth

TCU football won the sweepstakes for Texas A&M transfer Shadrach Banks this weekend.

Banks announced Saturday that he’d be joining TCU. Banks is joining the program with intentions of transitioning from wide receiver to linebacker, a source confirmed.

“What’s up Fort Worth,” Banks wrote on his Twitter account.

Banks, a four-star prospect in the 2021 class out of Houston North Shore, entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal after less than a semester on A&M’s campus.

Banks worked with the wide receivers in his short time with the Aggies, but will play linebacker for the Frogs. TCU saw its top linebacker and leading tackler Garret Wallow depart this offseason. Wallow was drafted by the Houston Texans a couple weeks ago.

TCU does return one standout linebacker in Dee Winters. Wyatt Harris and Jamoi Hodge are other returners who are expected to compete for a starting job this fall.

Banks was rated by 247Sports as the No. 18 wide receiver in the country coming out of high school. He is listed at 6-foot, 235 pounds.

Banks had offers from 32 schools, including Alabama, Auburn, Texas and TCU. Among those in the mix for him as a transfer included Texas and Auburn.

TCU was considered a favorite early on, though, with a couple North Shore products already on its roster in junior cornerback Kee’yon Stewart and sophomore running back Zach Evans.

TCU has completed its spring season. It opens the 2021 season against Duquesne on Sept. 4 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.