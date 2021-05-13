Plenty of low numbers as AT&T Byron Nelson makes TPC Craig Ranch debut

Bryson DeChambeau, competing at the Wells Fargo in North Carolina last weekend, is 3-under after the AT&T Byron Nelson’s debut at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney. AP

Bryson DeChambeau needed only five words to sum up his first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.

“That I played really bad,” DeChambeau said.

What’s really bad for the reigning U.S. Open champion? A 3-under 69.

Yes, playing conditions were that favorable during the debut of TPC Craig Ranch as a PGA Tour site.

The morning wave saw J.J. Spaun post a tournament-leading 9-under 63 followed by three players with 8-under 64s in Aaron Wise, Rafael Cabrera Bello and Doc Redman. There were nine players in at 7-under including former Masters champions Sergio Garcia and Charl Schwartzel.

When the morning rounds had concluded, only seven players carded over-par scores.

“It’s a generous golf course,” said Luke Donald, a former No. 1-ranked player in the world who was among those at 7-under. “Gives you some width off the tee. Greens are holding.”

Added TCU product and Fort Worth resident Tom Hoge, who shot a 4-under 68: “The course’s only real defense is its length. It’s a very long course, tee to green, but it’s very wide. When the wind is not really blowing at all like it was today, you’re not going to be in very much trouble. The greens are perfect right now, too, so you have a lot of scoring opportunities.

“It’s going to take a lot of birdies this week, so you’ve just got to keep the gas pedal down.”

Seeing low numbers in the morning wave didn’t come as much of a surprise. Playing conditions were ideal following heavy rainfall earlier this week. And, entering the tournament, most players felt it was a course that could produce plenty of birdie opportunities.

PGA Tour veteran J.J. Henry called TPC Craig Ranch “a big ballpark.”

“It’s not the hardest golf course in the world,” Henry said.

That showed throughout the opening round.

North Texas native Jordan Spieth opened with five birdies on his first nine holes.

At the end of the day, the winning score could be somewhere in the 20-under range.

When TPC Craig Ranch hosted the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in 2008, the winning score was 17 under by Matt Bettencourt. When it hosted the same event in 2012, Justin Bolli won with a score of 16 under.

“I feel like there are more easy holes than hard holes, so you kind of just got to stay in the moment,” Spaun said. “You have to try to attack when you can.”