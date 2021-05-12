Vote: Who’s going to win this year’s AT&T Byron Nelson

The AT&T Byron Nelson has landed one of its better fields in recent memory.

Top-ranked Dustin Johnson backed out earlier this week, but there’s still plenty of household names ranging from Jon Rahm to Brooks Koepka to Bryson DeChambeau to Jordan Spieth.

With that being said, who do you think wins this year’s tournament? Vote in our poll below. We limited it to 10, but feel free to tell us who we snubbed!

Who's going to win this week's AT&T Byron Nelson? Jon Rahm Brooks Koepka Jordan Spieth Bryson DeChambeau Hideki Matsuyama Scottie Scheffler Will Zalatoris Ryan Palmer Marc Leishman The Darkhorse Created with

Jon Rahm: The top-ranked golfer in the field at No. 3 in the world.

Brooks Koepka: Four-time major champion who likes to prepare for majors by playing the week before.

Jordan Spieth: Hometown favorite who will be looking to knock some rust off following a bout with COVID.

Bryson DeChambeau: The second-highest ranked player in the field (No. 4) and former SMU product who has risen to star status on the PGA Tour.

Hideki Matsuyama: He became Japan’s first Masters champion last month and is playing in his first event since that historic accomplishment.

Scottie Scheffler: He’s ranked No. 22 in the world but has yet to win a PGA Tour event. This week would make sense for the Dallas resident and UT ex.

Will Zalatoris: Similar to Scheffler, he’s a highly-ranked player without a PGA Tour victory yet. This week would make sense for the Plano resident who finished second at the Masters.

Ryan Palmer: The Colleyville resident is always a threat to win in his backyard. He lost a playoff to Keegan Bradley at the 2011 Nelson.

Marc Leishman: The Aussie has a strong track record in Texas and has the game to post some low numbers.

The darkhorse: There’s plenty of names we’ve left off this list (Daniel Berger, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day, Sergio Garcia, etc.) … but let’s have a darkhorse option. We’re talking a guy like TCU product Tom Hoge breaking through for his first PGA Tour win, or maybe 46-year-old J.J. Henry of Fort Worth finds some magic. Or how about Hunter Mahan, who last won in 2014, reestablishing himself as a contender?