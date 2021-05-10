PGA Tour’s AT&T Byron Nelson feels ‘refreshed’ going into first year at TPC Craig Ranch

The AT&T Byron Nelson is being played at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney for the first time in 2021. Courtesy of AT&T Byron Nelson

The AT&T Byron Nelson has promising signs with its first year at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney.

Or, as tournament director Jon Drago said, “The word we’ve used a lot around here is ‘refreshing.’ It’s refreshing for a lot of reasons.”

The tournament, which had a forgettable three-year run at Trinity Forest Golf Club in south Dallas before moving to McKinney, has landed an impressive field and sold out of its limited capacity tickets three weeks ago.

Tickets were mostly taken by sponsors and other commitments with the remainder either being sold to the general public or given away to military members and healthcare professionals. The tournament is essentially operating on a 25% capacity model due to COVID-19 protocols, anticipating approximately 12,500 fans per day.

Tournament rounds are scheduled Thursday through Sunday.

“We’ve had overwhelming support from the time they started recruiting us to move the tournament to McKinney,” Drago said. “The corporate community was bought in from Day 1. The city community bought in Day 1. ... The momentum for us is really strong. It is unfortunate that we’re at 25%, but we’re excited and we’re refreshed to be out here doing it. We couldn’t be happier with the reaction.”

That extends to the players. The Nelson has landed more top names this year than in recent memory.

Among the notable players in the field is world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and No. 3 Jon Rahm, who will be making his Nelson debut. Reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, the Nos. 14 and 5 ranked players in the world, have committed as well.

So has four-time major champion Brooks Koepka, ranked No. 10 in the world, and fan favorite Rickie Fowler.

“We are extremely pleased by how the field came together this year,” Drago said. “This marks one of our deepest fields in years and should produce some exciting storylines. The course is in wonderful shape and should challenge the many talents of this extraordinary field.”

From a local standpoint, North Texas native and three-time major champion Jordan Spieth remains a top draw. A couple rising stars are in the mix, including former University of Texas golfer Scottie Scheffler and Plano resident Will Zalatoris.

Former TCU golfer J.J. Henry received a sponsor’s exemption and will be making his first PGA Tour start since the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in March.

Another former TCU golfer, Tom Hoge, is playing the event as well as Colleyville resident Ryan Palmer.

The tournament certainly has a different buzz this year. Trinity Forest simply didn’t take off like officials hoped with issues ranging from fans complaining about the ride-share drop-off location requiring an additional shuttle to the course to players venting about the location change from TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas.

Trinity Forest ended up being just a two-year host as the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s on to TPC Craig Ranch now and the reception from players and sponsors have been positive. Even though state officials have opened up Texas fully, the Nelson and PGA Tour officials worked on a limited capacity plan that accommodates everyone involved.

“We are thrilled for the return of golf, and we have worked hard with the PGA Tour and our new home, TPC Craig Ranch, to ensure the safest experience for our patrons,” 2021 Nelson tournament chair Jeff Walter said in a statement. “The leaders in McKinney have been wonderful partners, and we are confident our new home will earn praise from the field and our loyal fans who have long made this one of the most special stops on the entire Tour.”