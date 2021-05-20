One of TCU’s top running backs is entering the NCAA transfer portal

TCU’s Darwin Barlow, right, is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Courtesy of Big 12

TCU football’s running back room is a little less crowded.

Sophomore Darwin Barlow announced that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday afternoon. Barlow could have as many as four years of eligibility left as he redshirted in 2019 and the NCAA froze eligibility last fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wish nothing but the best for Coach P, his staff, my teammates, and the entire Horn Frog nation,” Barlow wrote on Twitter. “You welcomed me wholeheartedly and I will be forever grateful.

“With that being said, I am officially entering into the transfer portal because I know that God has bigger and better plans for me. I have the same dream, I’m just headed in a new direction.”

Barlow is keeping his options wide open for the moment. A number of schools have already reached out to him.

Barlow played in every game, including four starts, for the Frogs last season. He was the team’s second-leading rusher behind quarterback Max Duggan.

Barlow finished with 428 yards rushing on 73 carries with four touchdowns in 2020. He also had 44 yards receiving on nine catches. Barlow joined the program as a three-star prospect out of Newton in 2019.

Going into next season, though, the Frogs have a loaded running back room with only so many carries that can go around.

Sophomore Zach Evans joined the program as the highest-rated recruit and flashed as a true freshman. He is expected to have an increased role in 2021. Kendre Miller is another running back who impressed as a true freshman.

TCU also returns senior Emari Demercado, who opened 2020 as the starting running back, and sophomore Daimarqua Foster.

The Frogs led the Big 12 in rushing last season, averaging 214.7 yards per game on the ground.

TCU is set to open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 against Duquesne at Amon G. Carter Stadium.