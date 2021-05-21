Colonial lands 10 of the top 25 players in the world for this year’s tournament

Colleyville resident and Colonial member Ryan Palmer, who started last year’s Charles Schwab Challenge, is back in the mix. ddavison@star-telegram.com

The field is set for this year’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Fort Worth’s annual PGA Tour stop will see 10 of the top 25 players in the world compete on the historic course. The 121-player field was finalized Friday.

Justin Thomas, ranked No. 2 in the world, is the highest-ranked player coming to town followed by Collin Morikawa (6), Patrick Reed (8) and Tony Finau (14).

Defending champion Daniel Berger is back and ranked No. 16 in the world. Other top 25 players include Billy Horschel (18), Abraham Ancer (19), Sungjae Im (21), Scottie Scheffler (22) and Lee Westwood (23).

Thomas returns to Colonial after finishing tied for 10th in his debut at last year’s tournament.

Other players of note scheduled to play include Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen. Mickelson and Oosthuizen were tied atop the leaderboard of this year’s PGA Championship after two rounds.

From a local perspective, the field includes Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion who won the 2016 Colonial. Colonial member and Colleyville resident Ryan Palmer is also in the field as is TCU product Tom Hoge and 2021 Byron Nelson champion K.H. Lee.

Fort Worth resident and PGA Tour veteran J.J. Henry received a sponsor’s exemption and will remain the active leader in consecutive starts. Henry has played in every event since 2002.

Among the past champions to watch include Sergio Garcia, who won 20 years ago in 2001, 2018 winner Justin Rose and two-time champion Zach Johnson (2010, 2012).

The full field is listed on the tournament’s website. Tournament rounds are scheduled next Thursday through Sunday (May 27-30).

The purse is $7.5 million with the winner’s share set for $1.35 million.