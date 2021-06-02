How TCU’s Porter Brown went from bench player to Big 12’s most outstanding player

TCU’s Porter Brown, right, was named the most outstanding player of this year’s Big 12 tournament in Oklahoma City. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

It would have been easy for TCU outfielder Porter Brown to become disengaged early on this season. He didn’t play in the marquee season-opening event featuring top teams from the Big 12 and SEC at Globe Life Field.

He had just 24 at-bats in the first 20 games when Big 12 play started in late March. For comparison, Brown had more than double those at-bats (53) in 13 games of the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

But Brown never let the size of his role impact his preparation.

“I didn’t get a lot of playing time, so I just focused on being a good teammate and just waiting my turn for an opportunity,” said Brown, from San Antonio Reagan. “I made sure to get better every day in practice. When my name was called, I was prepared.”

That’s an understatement.

Brown was more than ready to step into an everyday role when called upon late in the season. Brown has started 12 of the final 13 games for the Frogs, including every game in helping them win the Big 12 tournament last week in Oklahoma City.

Brown was named the tournament’s most outstanding player, going 9 for 20 at the plate over five games. He capped the tournament with a five-RBI day in the championship game against Oklahoma State on Sunday.

“You know, I just got hot at the right time,” he said. “I contributed a lot and got crucial RBIs in today’s game to help us win a ball game.”

Next up for TCU is the NCAA Tournament and dreams of reaching the College World Series. The Frogs were given the No. 6 overall national seed and will be hosting the Fort Worth Regional starting Friday.

If it advances past the regional, TCU would also host the Super Regional.

For TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle, seeing players such as Brown step up is a byproduct of what has been preached from Day 1. Given the COVID-shortened season and the NCAA freezing eligibility last year, TCU and others have deeper rosters than ever.

“Our No. 1 core value of being selfless was going to be challenged just simply because of the size of rosters and COVID,” Schlossnagle said. “There are just so many factors going into the season where you can be buried for a couple of weeks and then all of a sudden here you are.”

Brown found himself buried on the depth chart behind rising freshmen such as Luke Boyers and Elijah Nunez. However, Boyers has battled injuries and Nunez has struggled in the second half paving the way for more opportunities for Brown.

Brown also saw increased playing time at designated hitter when Hunter Wolfe was sidelined with injuries.

As Schlossnagle said in his opening remarks after winning the Big 12 tournament, “A guy like Porter Brown, he wasn’t even playing the first part of the season. Now he’s the MVP of the conference tournament so it just speaks to the character of the guys on the team.”

Along with Brown, freshman right-hander Luke Savage has made the most of his opportunities. Savage was the 19th pitcher used by TCU this season as it burned his redshirt in order for him to start against UT Arlington on April 20.

Savage has been used in pivotal situations since, including one inning against Oklahoma State in the title game.

Now it’s on to the NCAA Tournament. Brown and his teammates are ready.

“The Frogs are hot right now,” he said. “We’ve got to take that same momentum and energy into next week.”