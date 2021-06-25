Jamie Dixon breaks down USA Basketball’s U19 tryouts: ‘We’re going to be athletic’

Texas Christian University head coach Jamie Dixon leads practice during the 2021 USA Basketball MenÕs U19 World Cup Team training camp held at TCUÕs Schollmaier Arena on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Dixon will coach the USA Basketball MenÕs U19 World Cup Team next month at the FIBA U19 World Cup. amccoy@star-telegram.com

The projected top overall pick for the 2022 NBA Draft is trying out. So are two other projected lottery picks in 2022 as well as TCU’s star player.

USA Basketball’s U19 World Cup Team tryout is loaded with elite-level talents and coach Jamie Dixon feels like his staff is going to assemble a team ready to compete for the gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup taking place from July 3-11 in Latvia.

“You’re looking to get the best players you can,” said Dixon, who coached this team to a gold medal in 2009. “I’ve done this once before — it’s such a great honor to be a part of USA Basketball and the national team. We understand that. The players understand that. We’ve got to get the best players on the floor.

“We’re going to be athletic. We’re going to have some size. Shooting is always the concern when you put one of these teams together to go against good teams from Europe and Australia.”

Tryouts and training camp are being held at Schollmaier Arena this week. Dixon and the USA Basketball staff have trimmed the roster to 17 players and expected to have it down to 12 by Thursday night.

The team departs for Latvia on Monday.

One of the headliners is Chet Holmgren, a 7-foot-1 forward who is regarded as the top recruit in the 2021 class. Holmgren is headed to Gonzaga next season and is then projected as the “prize” and No. 1 overall pick for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Chet Holmgren, a Gonzaga incoming freshman, practices during training camp for the 2021 USA Basketball MenÕs U19 World Cup Team on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at TCUÕs Schollmaier Arena. Holmgren is one of 17 players chosen as finalists vying for a spot on the final 12-member USA U19 World Cup Team. Amanda McCoy amccoy@star-telegram.com

“He’s played well. There’s no question,” Dixon said. “He’s got a very unique game. He’s very coachable. He seems to be very grounded in how he prepares and how he moves about with his teammates. He’s also a tough kid — a lot tougher than what you would think his frame would allow him to be. He loves the game, loves to play.”

Two other potential 2022 NBA Draft lottery picks on the tryout roster include 6-foot-10 forward Patrick Baldwin Jr., who will play for his father at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee next season, and 6-foot-1 guard Kennedy Chandler, who will play at Tennessee next season.

University of Tennessee commit Kennedy Chandler practices during training camp for the 2021 USA Basketball MenÕs U19 World Cup Team on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at TCUÕs Schollmaier Arena. Chandler is one of 17 players chosen as finalists vying for a spot on the final 12-member USA U19 World Cup Team. Amanda McCoy amccoy@star-telegram.com

And a local favorite on the team is TCU’s own Mike Miles, who is coming off of an impressive freshman season. Miles averaged 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Frogs and has made a strong case to represent Team USA.

“Mike’s played well. He’s shot it well, scored it and been aggressive,” Dixon said. “He’s had a good week. I’m excited for him. He’s done well and handled himself well.”

Said Miles: “Camp’s been good. We’re working hard, practicing, scrimmaging a lot. It’s been good to get out there with a lot of guys. I’m ready.”

Dixon and Miles both called it an “honor” to be representing Team USA. It’s great exposure for the players as well as an opportunity for Dixon to showcase TCU on a national stage.

A number of NBA scouts and executives have been on hand watching the practices.

“It’s about promoting TCU and building our program,” Dixon said. “Being associated with the best players in the country and the best players in the world is a good thing. This is also a great opportunity for me and I know what the challenge is at the same time.”

The U19 team will continue working out in Fort Worth before leaving for the tournament on Monday. Their first game is against Turkey on July 3 followed by Mali on July 4. Team USA will close its the preliminary round against Australia on July 6.

To be eligible, players must be 19 years old or younger (born on or after Jan. 1, 2002). USA has won four of the past six U19 golds since 2009.

Assistant coaches on Dixon’s staff are Stanford’s Jerod Haase and Yale’s James Jones. Oklahoma State’s Mike Boynton, North Texas’ Grant McCasland and Towson’s Pat Skerry are serving as court coaches during training camp.

“Being in the gym and watching guys compete is why we do it and why we love it,” Dixon said. “What a great opportunity. It’s been fun and enjoyable.”