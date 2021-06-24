TCU’s Mike Miles on USA Basketball, becoming a leader and playing with Chet Holmgren

TCU guard Mike Miles is holding his own while trying out for USA Basketball’s U10 World Cup team, coach Jamie Dixon said. “He’s shot it well, scored it and was aggressive. He’s had a good week,” Dixon said. amccoy@star-telegram.com

The top young talent in the basketball world is in Fort Worth this week, trying out for USA Basketball’s U19 World Cup Team coached by TCU’s Jamie Dixon.

Those in the mix include Chet Holmgren, regarded as the top recruit in the 2021 class and the possible “prize” for the 2022 NBA Draft as the top overall pick. Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Kennedy Chandler are other possible lottery picks in the 2022 draft competing for spots on the team.

TCU guard Mike Miles is holding his own, too. Miles has made a strong case for one of the 12 roster spots on the team that will compete for the FIBA U19 World Cup from July 3-11 in Latvia.

As Dixon put it, “Mike’s played well. He’s shot it well, scored it and was aggressive. He’s had a good week. I’m excited for him. He’s done well and handled himself well.”

Miles talked about his camp and more with the Star-Telegram this week.

On his camp: “Camp’s been good. We’re working hard, practicing, scrimmaging a lot. It’s been good to get out there with all of the guys and see who’s going to make the team. Being out there with Coach Dixon, who I’m comfortable with and at school, so it’s been good. I’m ready.”

On playing for Team USA: “It’s been an honor even just to be here, working out and practicing for Team USA. It’s a blessing. I’ve dreamed of this since I was in high school, never got invited (in high school) but being invited now is a dream come true for sure. I’m definitely trying to make the team.”

On the possibility that his college coach, Dixon, could have to cut him: “It wouldn’t be awkward. A lot goes into picking the team. Even though he’s the head coach, he’s not the only person picking the team. I wouldn’t blame him or nothing. It wouldn’t be awkward, but I obviously want to make the team. I feel like I’ve been playing good enough to make it. When the day comes and they make the cuts and if I’m not on the team, it’s just back to TCU practices I guess. But it wouldn’t be awkward or anything.”

On playing with Holmgren: “It’s been fun getting to know him, he’s funny. On the court, he’s just what everybody says he is — tall, lanky, can shoot, rebound, block shots and dunk the ball. It’s been good to get to know him and play with him, but it’s been more fun for me just getting to know him off the court and seeing who he is as a person. He’s really cool. On the court, he’s what everyone says he is. He’s a good player for sure.”

On what he’s learned about his own game during tryouts: “I’ve been doing what I always do — scoring, passing, leading, being a good teammate. I’d say one thing I’ve learned is I’m a better leader now. Last year I wasn’t really vocal as much as I should’ve been. That’s the only thing I’d say. I’ve known I can be a leader since the first day of practice.”

On the biggest adjustment to the international game: “The biggest difference I’ve learned is when the ball is on the rim, there is no goal tending. If someone shoots the ball and it’s bouncing around on the rim, you can still go up and put it back in, there’s no offensive goal tending. And even on defense, if the ball is on the rim, you can go slap it off. That’s probably the biggest difference about international basketball.”

On his last time being out of the country: “If I make the team, this will be my first time out of the country. I just got my passport last month, so it’ll be my first time going anywhere outside the United States.”