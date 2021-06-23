‘A true steal.’ TCU football lands commitment from JUCO tight end

TCU football continues to build its 2022 recruiting class.

The latest commitment this week is from junior college tight end Tevita Noa. Noa does not have a star rating on 247 Sports, but recruiting expert Jeremy Clark described Noa as a similar prospect to former TCU tight end Pro Wells, who is now with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I’ve only seen Noa in person one time and it didn’t take long for him to make a great impression,” said Clark, the publisher of Horned Frog Blitz.

“From watching his high school film to where he is now, he’s made tremendous strides as a player. To me, he is a true steal. TCU was the first camp he attended and I have little doubt that had he attended other camps the results would’ve been the same — he would’ve walked away with an offer.”

Noa, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, was utilized primarily as a blocking tight end at Snow College in Utah last season. He played left tackle in high school and had only one offer (Snow College) coming out.

Noa finished his first season at Snow with two catches for 35 yards and one touchdown. He’ll play there again in the fall and is on pace to graduate in December. Then he’s expected to enroll at TCU in January with three years of eligibility remaining. The NCAA froze eligibility for the 2020 fall athletes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

TCU will lose one tight end at the conclusion of the 2021 season as Carter Ware is a senior.

Noa announced his intentions to join TCU on Twitter, writing: “First off I would like to thank my heavenly father for blessing me with the ability to play this sport that I love and for his guidance throughout my life. I also want to thank my parents for their patience and sacrifices they have made for me to be in the position I am today. I can only thank our heavenly for blessing me with two loving parents. I would also like to thank my trainer Ron Tongaonevai for helping me push past my limits and showing me what it truly means to have a heart of a Laione.

“With that being said I am extremely excited to announce that I am committing to THEE Texas Christian University.”