Explaining the Chandler Morris situation and why he still may not be eligible for TCU

Oklahoma quarterback Chandler Morris, in action during the Cotton Bowl against Florida on Dec. 30, has since transferred to TCU but is still waiting for OU to release him from his national letter of intent. AP

The Big 12 is doing away with its intraconference rules, a source confirmed. The NCAA has approved a one-time transfer proposal, allowing athletes to transfer once and become immediately eligible.

So it would seem like TCU quarterback Chandler Morris would be eligible for the fall, right? Well that’s not the case.

Morris still may not be eligible this fall unless Oklahoma releases him from his national letter of intent (NLI). Essentially, OU could block Morris from playing this season on a technicality.

The technicality is a NLI issue, not a transfer issue. When an athlete signs a letter of intent, it requires them to stay a year-in-residence at the institution.

Morris did not stay a year at Oklahoma. He joined TCU’s football program this spring.

In the majority of cases, schools release players in Morris’ situation from their NLI. For instance, Texas Tech basketball has released Micah Peavy from his NLI and he’ll be immediately eligible to play at TCU next season, per a source.

But OU could stand by its initial decision and not release Morris from his NLI. As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, shortly after the rules had changed, OU had not.

However, a source close to the situation believes OU will eventually grant Morris his release.

“I don’t know how they can hold onto this,” the source said. “It’d be a really bad look. I think it’ll take care of itself.”

For now, the waiting game continues for Morris and TCU. The Frogs are in the midst of spring football and Morris is among the top contenders for the backup job behind starter Max Duggan.