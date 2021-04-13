TCU basketball makes a big-time splash by landing Texas Tech transfer Micah Peavy

Micah Peavy had a standout career at Duncanville High School before starting his college career at Texas Tech. AP Photo

TCU men’s basketball landed a big-time player on Tuesday.

Texas Tech transfer Micah Peavy announced that he’d be joining the Horned Frogs on his social media account. Peavy posted a simple “Go Frogs” photo.

Peavy is the most high-profile addition for the Frogs this offseason, becoming the fifth transfer to join the team. Peavy averaged 5.7 points and 3.1 rebounds for the Red Raiders last season. He started 25 of the 29 games he played.

Peavy, who is listed at 6-foot-7, 215 pounds, was one of the top recruits in the country in the 2020 class. He had a standout high school career at Duncanville and was rated as the No. 32 prospect in the nation by ESPN and No. 34 by Rivals.

Forward is a position of need for the Frogs after five of their six forwards from last year’s opening-day roster entered the transfer portal (Diante Smith, Jaedon LeDee, Mickey Pearson, Kevin Easley Jr. and Terren Frank).

Along with Peavy, TCU has also added Damion Baugh (Memphis), Maxwell Evans (Vanderbilt), Shahada Wells (UTA) and Xavier Cork (Western Carolina). The Frogs also have one incoming recruit in Navarro College’s Souleymane Doumbia, the top-rated JUCO big man in the country.

TCU is coming off a 12-14 season, the first losing season in Jamie Dixon’s career.