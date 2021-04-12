TCU center Kevin Samuel to test the 2021 NBA Draft waters

TCU junior center Kevin Samuel is expected to “test the waters” of the 2021 NBA Draft. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

The TCU basketball news cycle isn’t slowing down.

On a day that saw the Horned Frogs gain a player and lose a player to the NCAA transfer portal, junior center Kevin Samuel announced his intentions to test the 2021 NBA Draft waters on Monday night.

Samuel, who is scheduled to graduate this spring, posted a lengthy message on his Twitter account about his decision.

In part, it read: “I’ve decided to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility.”

Samuel joins junior guard RJ Nembhard as Frogs who are “testing the waters.” The NBA will provide both with an evaluation as far as draft stock is concerned, and then they can make a decision whether to return or turn pro.

Samuel is coming off a season in which he averaged 8.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. He started every game for the Frogs this season, although he battled foot and back injuries.

Samuel had a better 2019-20 season, averaging 10 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks.

If Samuel leaves, TCU’s top options at center for now are Eddie Lampkin, who played sparingly as a true freshman last season, or Souleymane Doumbia, the incoming recruit from Navarro College who was rated as the top big man in the JUCO ranks.

TCU is coming off a 12-14 season, the first losing season in Jamie Dixon’s career.