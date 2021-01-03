TCU football lands Oklahoma transfer and former four-star QB Chandler Morris

Chandler Morris played in the second half of Oklahoma’s victory over Florida on Wednesday in the Cotton Bowl, but he said Sunday he’s transferring to TCU. AP

TCU football added some competition and depth to its quarterback room on Sunday.

Oklahoma transfer Chandler Morris announced his intentions to join TCU in a social media post. Morris is the son of former SMU and Arkansas coach Chad Morris.

“Excited to be headed to Fort Worth!” Morris wrote on Twitter.

Excited to be headed to Fort Worth! #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/ctINotVu06 — Chandler Morris (@Chandleram4) January 3, 2021

It’s to be determined if Morris will be eligible to play next fall. There’s multiple steps in the process that will make that determination, starting with Oklahoma releasing Morris from his national letter of intent because Morris is in his first year. The NCAA is also scheduled to vote on whether to allow one-time transfers on Jan. 11 and, after that, the Big 12 will decide on how to handle intra-conference transfers.

All of that is expected to play a part in deciding whether Morris will be eligible to play next fall.

Either way, Morris is a welcomed addition to TCU’s quarterback room. He’ll be expected to provide some competition and depth behind starter Max Duggan.

Duggan is still the unquestioned team leader and favorite to start in 2021. He is coming off a true sophomore season in which he threw for 1,795 yards with 10 TDs and four interceptions. Duggan also rushed for a team-leading 526 yards with 10 TDs.

Morris was a four-star prospect coming out of Highland Park as part of the 2020 class, according to 247Sports. He played in five games this season for the Sooners, going 3-of-5 passing for 39 yards. He also rushed for 44 yards on five carries with two touchdowns.

One of Morris’ TD runs came in Oklahoma’s victory over Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium last month.

TCU is coming off a 6-4 season in 2020. The Horned Frogs were scheduled to play in the Texas Bowl on New Year’s Eve, but had to back out due to COVID-19 issues within the program.