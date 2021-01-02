‘These games are personal.’ Preseason rankings still motivate TCU as it defeats K-State

TCU guard RJ Nembhard (left) returned to the starting lineup for Saturday’s game at Kansas State. Nembhard missed the previous game with a groin injury. Courtesy of Kansas State Athletics

RJ Nembhard returned to TCU’s starting lineup on Saturday afternoon. He didn’t disappoint.

Nembhard, who had missed the previous game with a groin injury, provided the necessary spark in leading the Horned Frogs to a 67-60 victory over Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

“I hate missing games,” said Nembhard, the junior out of Keller, “so it felt great to be out there for a big road win.”

Nembhard also made it clear that TCU still hates the Big 12 preseason rankings. The Frogs were picked to finish ninth in the 10-team league.

“We took that personal,” Nembhard said. “We worked very hard this offseason. It’s on to the next game, but a lot of these games are personal.”

Nembhard finished with a game-high 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting against K-State. He delivered on the defensive end, too, coming through with a game-sealing steal in the final minute. With TCU hanging on to a 61-58 lead with 38 seconds left, Nembhard was credited with forcing a turnover by K-State’s Mike McGuirl.

Nembhard was fouled afterward and knocked down both of his free throws that extended TCU’s lead to multiple possessions, something it kept the rest of the way.

“It was really Kev [center Kevin Samuel] on the turnover, who made them think the lob was there and made it difficult for the catch,” Nembhard said. “I was able to scoop it up for the steal.”

TCU improved to 9-2 overall and 2-1 in Big 12 play going into a marquee matchup against No. 3 Kansas on Tuesday in Fort Worth. K-State fell to 5-6 overall, 1-2 in Big 12.

Sophomore forward Kevin Easley finished with 12 points for the Frogs, while freshman guard Mike Miles had 11 points. Samuel had four points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

“I thought our guard play was good, and we got good minutes from our bench as well,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “A good start with two road wins in conference play. I look forward to this team becoming better and better.”

TCU got off to a fast start, leading by as many as 18 points in the first half. The Frogs opened the game by going 12 for 12 from 2-point range. The Frogs’ first made 3-pointer by sophomore guard Francisco Farabello gave them a 29-11 lead with just over seven minutes left in the opening half.

TCU endured a three-minute scoring drought late in the half, but still led 36-26 at halftime. K-State carried some momentum into the locker rooms, though, by making its first 3-pointer of the day by DaJuan Gordon at the buzzer. The Wildcats had been 0 for 9 from distance until that make.

K-State carried the momentum into the second half, pulling within one possession multiple times, but TCU never surrendered its lead.

K-State made three of its first four 3-pointers in the second half, cutting the deficit to 41-39 on a 3-pointer by McGuirl with just over 13 minutes left.

TCU responded with a 10-1 run, including five points by Nembhard in that stretch, in regaining a 50-40 lead with under nine minutes left.

K-State had its chance late, trailing 61-58 coming out of a timeout with the ball and 38 seconds left. But that’s when Nembhard stepped up on the defensive end with the steal.

Dixon credited Nembhard for bringing a variety of things to the team, but most importantly his presence allows the Frogs to use their rotation and divvy up the minutes as desired.

“The biggest thing is it just gets our rotation to where we need it to be,” Dixon said. “But he got in the lane. I thought he did play good defense.”

TCU faces Kansas next with tip-off set for 9 p.m. on Tuesday at Schollmaier Arena. The Frogs are then scheduled to host No. 2 Baylor next Saturday.