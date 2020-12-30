TCU basketball avoids embarrassment, hangs on for 66-61 victory over Prairie View A&M

TCU guard Mike Miles brings the ball up the court during Wednesday’s game against Prairie View A&M. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

Disaster averted for the TCU men’s basketball team.

With leading scorer RJ Nembhard sidelined with a groin injury, TCU found itself in a surprisingly close game against Prairie View A&M. In fact, the Panthers led at halftime and stayed within striking distance until the final buzzer.

But TCU eventually pulled away for a 66-61 victory on Wednesday night at Schollmaier Arena. Oddsmakers had pegged TCU as a 19-point favorite.

The Frogs were led by freshman guard Mike Miles’ 18 points. Sophomore forward Kevin Easley had 14 points, while junior center Kevin Samuel had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

The Frogs improved to 8-2 on the season, while the Panthers fell to 1-4. Prairie View A&M wasn’t on TCU’s initial schedule, but was a late addition when Texas Southern backed out amid COVID-19 concerns on Sunday.

Still, Prairie View wasn’t viewed as a program that would pose this kind of test. The Panthers were coming off a 90-62 loss at Washington State on Dec. 21, and were 0-6 in program history against TCU.

The Frogs handled the Panthers 73-55 in the last meeting on Dec. 11, 2015. More impressively, TCU boasted a 38-1 all-time record against members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

None of that history mattered, especially with Nembhard out. Nembhard is TCU’s leading scorer, averaging 18.4 points. And the Frogs struggled to score early on.

Prairie View A&M led 30-29 at halftime, outrebounding TCU 23-22 and holding it scoreless the final three-plus minutes in the opening half. TCU shot just 30% from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range in the first half.

Prairie View A&M stayed in it most of the second half, too, with the game tied at 48-all with less than eight minutes left.

TCU pulled away with a 10-0 run, which started on a dunk by Samuel and ended on a layup by Samuel for a 58-48 lead with four minutes left.

But the Panthers didn’t go away quietly. They pulled to within 60-56 with just over two minutes left, but the Frogs prevailed in the end.

TCU returns to Big 12 play on Saturday, traveling to Kansas State. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. in Manhattan.