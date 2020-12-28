TCU freshman Mike Miles wins another Big 12 basketball weekly award

TCU freshman Mike Miles was named the Big 12’s newcomer of the week for the second time this season. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

TCU freshman Mike Miles earned more recognition on Monday.

Miles was named the Big 12’s newcomer of the week for the second time this season. Miles also earned those honors for the season’s opening week.

Miles’ latest award came following a week in which he scored 26 points in TCU’s victory over North Dakota State last Tuesday. Miles was 11 of 18 from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point range, both career-highs.

Miles’ 11 field goals tied for the fourth most by any freshman this season. He also had four assists and drew two charges.

Christian Braun of Kansas was the Big 12’s player of the week.

TCU (7-2) takes on Prairie View A&M (1-3) on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena.

Football honors

More football postseason honors continue to come for TCU players.

The latest was on Monday when cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and safety Trevon Moehrig were named second-team All-Americans by the Associated Press.

Earlier this week, six Frogs were named to the AP’s All-Big 12 team. Tomlinson, Moehrig and linebacker Garret Wallow were first-team selections. Defensive end Ochaun Mathis, punter Jordy Sandy and offensive tackle T.J. Storment were second-team selections.

The Star-Telegram’s Drew Davison is a voter for the AP’s All-Big 12 team.