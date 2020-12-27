Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

TCU basketball finds replacement opponent after Texas Southern cancels game

TCU coach Jamie Dixon on the sidelines during the Frogs’ game against North Dakota State on Tuesday night at Schollmaier Arena.
TCU coach Jamie Dixon on the sidelines during the Frogs’ game against North Dakota State on Tuesday night at Schollmaier Arena. Gregg Ellman Courtesy of TCU Athletics

The TCU men’s basketball team showed its scheduling flexibility on Sunday.

Once the Horned Frogs learned that Texas Southern had backed out of game scheduled for Wednesday night, they found a replacement opponent in Prairie View A&M. Tip-off remains set for 7 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Texas Southern also had to cancel its game against LSU, which had been scheduled on Dec. 24, due to COVID concerns.

TCU is off to a 7-2 start. Following Wednesday’s game, TCU will return to Big 12 action with a game at Kansas State next Saturday.

Get the Horned Frogs Extra newsletter

Get the latest news regarding TCU athletics in your inbox every Thursday morning.

SIGN UP
Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service