Big 12 Insider: Predictions for how the conference will fare during bowl season

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley and the Sooners celebrate a sixth consecutive Big 12 championship at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 19. Courtesy of Big 12

The Big 12 insider doesn’t take Christmas off. It’s here for your reading pleasure and, possibly, to assist on your bowl predictions.

With that being said, the weekly insider is dedicated solely to bowl season. Specifically, the Big 12 bowl season. Here’s our predictions for the upcoming games:

Cheez-It Bowl

Dec. 29, 4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State vs. Miami at Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Prediction: Oklahoma State 34, Miami 31

This game begs the question, which team will care more? It feels like Oklahoma State. The Cowboys bounced back from a disappointing loss to TCU by closing their season with a blowout victory at Baylor. Miami, meanwhile, started off 8-1 but then ended its regular season with a 62-26 loss to North Carolina. Even though this game is being played in Miami’s home state, give us Oklahoma State with a narrow victory. Mike Gundy usually has his teams ready for bowl games (9-5 bowl record), while Miami is 1-9 in its last 10 bowl games.

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 29, 8 p.m.

Texas vs. Colorado at Alamodome, San Antonio

Prediction: Texas 41, Colorado 24

This is a favorable destination for the Longhorns, playing just down the road in San Antonio. And, assuming he doesn’t return next season, Sam Ehlinger will be motivated to end his college career on the right note. The Longhorns (6-3) should also benefit by having more game experience and reps this season compared to the Buffaloes, who have played only five games.

Cotton Bowl

Dec. 30, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Florida at AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Prediction: Florida 45, OU 35

This has the makings of a shootout and we’ll take Kyle Trask and the Gators over Spencer Rattler and the Sooners. The feeling here is Florida remains motivated after falling to Alabama in the SEC Championship. OU is playing well, winning its final seven games, but it won’t be able to keep up with Florida.

Liberty Bowl

Dec. 31, 3 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Army at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis

Prediction: Army 17, West Virginia 13

The early over/under on this game was 44 1/2 points. That seems high. Seriously. This should be a low-scoring affair and Army knows how to play — and win — these games. The Black Knights are happy to be in a bowl game and will be motivated to reach the 10-win mark, a notable feat during this COVID-19 season.

Texas Bowl

Dec. 31, 7 p.m.

TCU vs. Arkansas at NRG Stadium, Houston

Prediction: TCU 31, Arkansas 20

Gary Patterson notches another victory over an SEC program. The Frogs are playing well, winning five of their last six games, and continue that trend by establishing the run once again. TCU has the best rushing attack in the Big 12, and true freshman Zach Evans ends his first year with a big-time game in his hometown.

Fiesta Bowl

Jan. 2, 3 p.m.

Iowa State vs. Oregon at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Prediction: Iowa State 34, Oregon 27

Both teams endured eye-opening losses. Louisiana beat Iowa State in the season opener, while Oregon State knocked off Oregon. But both teams managed to make their conference’s championship games (Oregon courtesy of Washington dropping out) with Oregon winning the Pac-12 and Iowa State falling to OU in the Big 12. But the Cyclones project as the better team in this matchup. Brock Purdy and Breece Hall steal the show in this game.

Did you know?

▪ This is the fifth time in the last seven years that the Big 12 has multiple teams in New Year’s Six games: OU in the Cotton Bowl, Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl.

▪ No other teams played more games against CFP Top 25 opponents this season than Iowa State (5), Oklahoma (4) and Oklahoma State (4).

▪ The Big 12 played 43 of its 45 conference games, and 53 games overall this season.

▪ Of the 43 Big 12 games, plus the championship game, 48% of those games (21 of 44) were decided by a touchdown or less.