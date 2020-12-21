Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
TCU’s Hodges-Tomlinson earns first-team All-America honors

TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) was named an All-American by Pro Football Focus on Monday.
TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson has another thing in common with his uncle LaDainian — being named a first-team All-American.

Hodges-Tomlinson was named to Pro Football Focus’ All-America first-team on Monday after a standout sophomore season. He led the Big 12 with 13 pass breakups.

Here’s what PFF said about Hodges-Tomlinson: “The 5-foot-9, 177-pound corner posted an 89.0 coverage grade in his first full year as a starter. Not only did that lead the Big 12, but it leads everyone in the FBS.

“Hodges-Tomlinson struggled in his season debut, allowing four catches for 69 yards and a touchdown, but he has been nearly flawless since then. He broke up 14 passes (per PFF) and allowed only 12 catches on 45 targets in coverage over that span.”

Hodges-Tomlinson started all 10 games and has 26 tackles.

Hodges-Tomlinson joins his uncle, former TCU great and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, among several Horned Frogs to earn first-team All-America honors. LaDainian was a consensus first-team selection in 2000 when he rushed for 2,158 yards, the most by a running back in the country.

Along with his PFF honor, Hodges-Tomlinson was a first-team All-Big 12 selection by the conference head coaches earlier this month.

TCU (6-4) will face Arkansas (3-7) in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 31. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at NRG Stadium in Houston.

