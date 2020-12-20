TCU football is headed to Houston for the Texas Bowl on New Year’s Eve

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) dives over the goal line after scampering 89 yards for the touchdown late in the fourth quarter against Texas Tech on Nov. 7. The Horned Frogs are heading to the Texas Bowl on Dec. 31 to face an opponent to be determined. Bob Booth

TCU football is returning to Houston for a bowl game for the first time in 13 years.

TCU (6-4, 5-4 Big 12) will face an opponent to be determined, most likely an SEC team, in the Mercari Texas Bowl on Dec. 31 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Tickets are being sold to the general public for a limited capacity crowd. Capacity is expected to be approximately 20% of NRG Stadium, roughly 14,000. Tickets start as low as $45 and are available through TicketMaster.

TCU will be playing a bowl game in Houston for the first time since joining the Big 12 in 2012. The Frogs last played in a Houston-based bowl in 2007, a 20-13 victory over Houston in the Texas Bowl at then-Reliant Stadium (now NRG Stadium).

The Frogs have played in two other Houston-based bowl games under Gary Patterson. TCU defeated Iowa State 27-24 in the 2005 EV1.net Houston Bowl at Reliant Stadium, and lost to Texas A&M 28-9 in the 2001 galleryfurniture.com Bowl at the old Astrodome. The galleryfurniture.com Bowl in 2001 was Patterson’s first bowl game as TCU’s full-time coach.

Prior to the Patterson era, TCU made two trips to the now-defunct Bluebonnet Bowl in Houston. The Frogs lost to Clemson 23-7 in 1959 at Rice Stadium, and lost to West Virginia 31-14 in 1984 at the Astrodome.

Mercari Texas Bowl

When: Dec. 31, 7 p.m.

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

TV: ESPN

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Teams: TCU (6-4) of the Big 12 and TBD

Tickets: Starting at $45, available through TicketMaster. Capacity is limited to 20%, roughly 14,000.

Notables: Texas A&M defeated Oklahoma State 24-21 in last year’s game. ... Rutgers defeated Kansas State 37-10 in the inaugural game in 2006. ... Current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton was the game’s MVP in TCU’s only appearance in it, a 20-13 victory over Houston in 2007. ... Other current NFL quarterbacks to win the bowl game’s MVP award include the Tennessee Titans’ Ryan Tannehill (Texas A&M, 2011) and the Cincinnati Bengals’ Brandon Allen (Arkansas, 2014).