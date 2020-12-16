TCU
TCU football’s early signing day tracker: Live updates on Frogs’ 2021 class
TCU football has a small, but promising, 2021 recruiting class.
The Horned Frogs had a smaller-than-usual recruiting class with only nine seniors on this year’s team, but they’re signing prospects who could become household names for TCU fans by the end of their college careers.
Here’s a look at the prospects who have already sent in their national letter of intent, or plan to do so later today, with TCU during the early period. The early signing period started Wednesday and runs through Friday. The traditional signing day remains the first Wednesday of February (Feb. 3).
Alexander Honig
Position: Quarterback
High School: Germany
Height/ weight: 6-foot-6, 230 pounds
247Sports Composite ranking: 3-star
Officially signed: 12:43 a.m.
Comment: Honig is the No. 27-rated pro-style quarterback in the 2021 class. He could also be a tight end prospect.
Chase Jackson
Position: Wide receiver
High School: Choctaw (Oklahoma)
Height/ weight: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds
247Sports Composite ranking: 3-star
Officially signed: 7:04 a.m.
Comment: The top wide receiver prospect out of Oklahoma and the No. 61 WR prospect in the country.
Noah Bolticoff
Position: Offensive line
High School: Rose Hill (Kansas)
Height/ weight: 6-foot-5, 265 pounds
247Sports Composite ranking: 3-star
Officially signed: 7:07 a.m.
Comment: A one-time Kansas State commit who was coached in high school by former TCU lineman Blaize Foltz.
Trent Battle
Position: Quarterback
High School: Daphne (Alabama)
Height/ weight: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds
247Sports Composite ranking: 3-star
Officially signed: 7:17 a.m.
Comment: He is the No. 23-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the country, per 247Sports, and the top overall quarterback prospect in the state of Alabama.
Chris Murray
Position: Defensive end
High School: Wichita Falls Hirschi
Height/ weight: 6-foot-3, 240 pounds247Sports Composite ranking: 3-star
Officially signed: 7:42 a.m.
Comment: Murray had 10 sacks this season. He also played on the offensive side of the ball, rushing for five TDs.
Marvin Covington
Position: Cornerback
High School: Mansfield Lake Ridge
Height/ weight: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds
247Sports Composite ranking: 3-star
Officially signed: 7:47 a.m.
Comment: A rising cornerback prospect who committed on Sunday, choosing the Frogs over Baylor, Texas Tech, Houston and Mississippi State.
TJ Steele
Position: Wide receiver
High School: Lubbock Estacado
Height/ weight: 6-foot, 180 pounds
247Sports Composite ranking: 3-star
Officially signed: 8:02 a.m.
Comment: Steele closed his high school career with more than 600 yars rushing and 500 yards receiving for Estacado.
Landyn Watson
Position: Defensive end
High School: Hutto
Height/ weight: 6-foot-3, 235 pounds
247Sports Composite ranking: 3-star
Officially signed: 8:26 a.m.
Comment: Watson had an impressive senior season for the Hippos, finishing with 16.5 sacks and 26 tackles for loss.
Jayhvion Gipson
Position: Linebacker
High School: Houston Langham Creek
Height/ weight: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds
247Sports Composite ranking: 3-star
Officially signed: 8:34 a.m.
Comment: Linebacker became a position of need when Ben Wilson entered the transfer portal and Gipson flipped from his commitment to Washington State this week.
Jasper Lott
Position:
High School:
Height/ weight: 6-foot-5, 243 pounds
247Sports Composite ranking: 3-star
Comments