TCU football’s early signing day tracker: Live updates on Frogs’ 2021 class

Early signing period for college football teams started on Wednesday. Bob Booth

TCU football has a small, but promising, 2021 recruiting class.

The Horned Frogs had a smaller-than-usual recruiting class with only nine seniors on this year’s team, but they’re signing prospects who could become household names for TCU fans by the end of their college careers.

Here’s a look at the prospects who have already sent in their national letter of intent, or plan to do so later today, with TCU during the early period. The early signing period started Wednesday and runs through Friday. The traditional signing day remains the first Wednesday of February (Feb. 3).

Alexander Honig

Position: Quarterback

High School: Germany

Height/ weight: 6-foot-6, 230 pounds

247Sports Composite ranking: 3-star

Officially signed: 12:43 a.m.

Comment: Honig is the No. 27-rated pro-style quarterback in the 2021 class. He could also be a tight end prospect.

Chase Jackson

Position: Wide receiver

High School: Choctaw (Oklahoma)

Height/ weight: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds

247Sports Composite ranking: 3-star

Officially signed: 7:04 a.m.

Comment: The top wide receiver prospect out of Oklahoma and the No. 61 WR prospect in the country.

Noah Bolticoff

Position: Offensive line

High School: Rose Hill (Kansas)

Height/ weight: 6-foot-5, 265 pounds

247Sports Composite ranking: 3-star

Officially signed: 7:07 a.m.

Comment: A one-time Kansas State commit who was coached in high school by former TCU lineman Blaize Foltz.

Trent Battle

Position: Quarterback

High School: Daphne (Alabama)

Height/ weight: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds

247Sports Composite ranking: 3-star

Officially signed: 7:17 a.m.

Comment: He is the No. 23-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the country, per 247Sports, and the top overall quarterback prospect in the state of Alabama.

Chris Murray

Position: Defensive end

High School: Wichita Falls Hirschi

Height/ weight: 6-foot-3, 240 pounds247Sports Composite ranking: 3-star

Officially signed: 7:42 a.m.

Comment: Murray had 10 sacks this season. He also played on the offensive side of the ball, rushing for five TDs.

Marvin Covington

Position: Cornerback

High School: Mansfield Lake Ridge

Height/ weight: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds

247Sports Composite ranking: 3-star

Officially signed: 7:47 a.m.

Comment: A rising cornerback prospect who committed on Sunday, choosing the Frogs over Baylor, Texas Tech, Houston and Mississippi State.

TJ Steele

Position: Wide receiver

High School: Lubbock Estacado

Height/ weight: 6-foot, 180 pounds

247Sports Composite ranking: 3-star

Officially signed: 8:02 a.m.

Comment: Steele closed his high school career with more than 600 yars rushing and 500 yards receiving for Estacado.

Landyn Watson

Position: Defensive end

High School: Hutto

Height/ weight: 6-foot-3, 235 pounds

247Sports Composite ranking: 3-star

Officially signed: 8:26 a.m.

Comment: Watson had an impressive senior season for the Hippos, finishing with 16.5 sacks and 26 tackles for loss.

Jayhvion Gipson

Position: Linebacker

High School: Houston Langham Creek

Height/ weight: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds

247Sports Composite ranking: 3-star

Officially signed: 8:34 a.m.

Comment: Linebacker became a position of need when Ben Wilson entered the transfer portal and Gipson flipped from his commitment to Washington State this week.

Jasper Lott

Position:

High School:

Height/ weight: 6-foot-5, 243 pounds

247Sports Composite ranking: 3-star