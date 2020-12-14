TCU’s Ceasar named Big 12’s defensive player of the week

TCU corner C.J. Ceasar (9) pushes Louisiana Tech wide receiver Isaiah Graham (13) out of bounds during the first half of a NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. TCU led Louisiana Tech 31-0 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

The Big 12 named TCU cornerback C.J. Ceasar II the league’s defensive player of the week on Monday.

Ceasar had two interceptions in the Horned Frogs’ 52-10 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night. Ceasar also had three tackles, helping limit the Bulldogs to 244 yards of offense.

TCU capitalized on both of Ceasar’s interceptions, scoring touchdowns on the ensuing possession.

TCU coach Gary Patterson was proud of Ceasar’s performance, particularly since Ceasar had struggled of late. Teams tended to throw to Ceasar’s side rather than Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson’s side.

“To get a couple of picks, it’s kind of a blessing for him and positive because he was in a situation where people hadn’t gone after Tre and they really came after Ceasar,” Patterson said. “He played a great ballgame. That’s a pretty good offense and to hold them to 10 points is pretty good.”

Ceasar has a team-leading three interceptions on the season. He became a starter once Noah Daniels went down with a season-ending injury.

TCU (6-4) is awaiting its bowl destination. Among the options include the Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 31, the Liberty Bowl in Memphis on Dec. 31 or the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Dec. 26. The bowls will announce matchups on Sunday.