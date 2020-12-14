TCU LB Wilson is latest player to enter NCAA transfer portal

TCU football saw another player enter the NCAA transfer portal this week. Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth

TCU linebacker Ben Wilson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed Monday.

Wilson is TCU’s seventh player to enter the transfer portal this season, along with cornerback Tony Wallace, offensive lineman Quazzel White, quarterback Eli Williams and wide receivers Al’Dontre Davis, Te’Vailance Hunt and Dylan Thomas.

Wilson, a junior out of Sumner (Washington) High School, played in all 10 regular-season games this season, used primarily as a special teams player. Wilson blocked punts in consecutive games against Baylor and Texas Tech. He also had three tackles.

Wilson was listed as the third-string strong-side linebacker behind starter Garret Wallow and backup Wyatt Harris.

Wilson made one start in his three years with TCU, finishing with a career-best 11 tackles against Baylor in 2019. He played in seven games in 2019, finishing with 26 tackles. As a true freshman in 2018, Wilson played in 12 games with five tackles and one fumble recovery.

TCU (6-4, 5-4 Big 12) is awaiting its bowl berth. Among the bowl candidates include the Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 31, the Liberty Bowl in Memphis on Dec. 31 and the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Dec. 26. The bowl destination will be revealed on Sunday.

Another 2021 commit

TCU landed another commitment for its 2021 recruiting class this weekend.

Marvin Covington, a three-star cornerback out of Mansfield Lake Ridge, announced his intentions to play for the Frogs. Covington also had interest from schools such as Texas Tech, Baylor, Mississippi State and Houston.

TCU now has nine commitments for its 2021 class. The early signing period starts Wednesday.

